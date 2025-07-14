According to reports, Arsenal have ‘made a decision’ on whether to sell centre-back Jakub Kiwior during this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners have made significant progress in the transfer market in recent days, with more signings expected after investing around £75m to sign Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard.

Arsenal could move to the top of our list of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe this week, with reports suggesting they are about to finalise deals for Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera.

With William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, the Gunners already have two of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, but 21-year-old Mosquera has a high ceiling and offers necessary cover in this department.

Arsenal’s move for Mosquera also comes amid reports linking Kiwior with a summer exit amid interest from several Serie A sides.

The Gunners invested around £20m to sign the Poland international during the 2023 winter transfer window and has made 68 appearances for the Premier League giants over the past two and a half years.

Kiwior has been a reliable squad player in recent seasons, but he does stand out as a decent option for Arsenal to cash in on if they look to balance the books.

However, Football Insider say the Gunners have ‘made a decision’ on Kiwior’s future as they are ‘not prepared to sell’ the 25-year-old this summer.

There is said to be one key reason behind this verdict on Kiwior after the club ‘agreed terms’ with Mosquera. The report adds:

‘Sources say that the addition of Mosquera will not spell the end of Kiwior’s time at the Emirates, as the North London side continue to build a squad with sufficient depth. ‘Mikel Arteta wants to have four centre-backs at his disposal ahead of the upcoming campaign, in order to give him the resources to cope with potential injuries.’

Kiwior had a decent run in Arsenal’s team towards the end of the 2024/25 as Gabriel was injured. In April, he insisted that he has always had the backing of Arteta.

He said: “I feel very good on the pitch with everyone because we have a great relationship and we talk a lot with each other.

“We’re prepared no matter who the opponent is. We live very well on and off the pitch, so I feel I have a good connection with anyone on the pitch, it doesn’t matter who I’m playing with.

“The coach tries to talk to the players not only about the things on the pitch, but also about different things in life, so we have this good relationship because he cares about us.

“He helps me very well because I’m always prepared. Even when I was sitting on the bench, I could feel the help from the coach that he was always prepared for me. Especially now, when he needs me, I’m always 100% ready to help the team.”