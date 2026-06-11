Arsenal reach decision on signing Kenan Yildiz from Juventus in £86m transfer

Arsenal have reached a decision on signing £86m winger Kenan Yildiz from Juventus as their marquee summer signing.

The Gunners have been on the lookout for a new left winger for well over a year and amid growing doubts over the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta are targeting a new signing in that position as a priority.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said at the end of May: “Arsenal are still very satisfied with what they did [in January], but in the summer they’re going to be busy.

“I think there could be three, four signings for Arsenal, also based on exits, but there will be movement up front. I already told you, winger is an absolute priority for Arsenal. A striker is a possibility, in midfield and at right-back.

“Arsenal have been searching for players since January already, that in January they didn’t find the right opportunity, and so they didn’t want to waste their money.”

As Romano revealed, a new winger is an “absolute priority” for Arsenal and TuttoSport (via Sport Witness) have claimed that the Gunners have ‘made contact’ to sign Juventus’ Yildiz, who signed an extension with Juventus in February to keep him at the club until 2030.

Arsenal ‘have asked for information about signing the winger’ with speculation that Juventus could be forced to sell players after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

The report added: ‘Juve are certain they will not sell the player. They will make the task difficult and would demand over €100m to let him go. Arsenal have been following him for quite a while and the newspaper confirm that they were keen before the renewal.’

But The Athletic have confirmed that while Arsenal have indeed ‘enquired’ about Yildiz, they are now ‘pursuing other options’ having been given short shrift by Juventus.

‘In their search for a new left winger, Arsenal made an enquiry about Juventus’ 21-year-old Turkish international Kenan Yildiz. They were informed in no uncertain terms that Yildiz was not for sale, and are consequently pursuing other options. ‘Arsenal also continue their drive to sign emerging talent. Their intention is to recruit high-ceiling players with first-team potential, or the capacity to drive revenue through player trading in future.’

Alternative targets

The report adds that the Gunners’ ‘pursuit of Leicester City’s Jeremy Mona is ongoing’ and although ‘an agreement is yet to be struck between the clubs’, ‘personal terms are not expected to be an issue’ as they push for the 16-year-old.

Meanwhile, our friends at TEAMtalk claim Arsenal have been given ‘fresh hope of sealing the signing’ of Nico Williams from Athletic Club after being given the green light, with the player ‘open to the move’, while the Gunners could also make a shock move for Marcus Rashford as Manchester United scour the market for a new suitor.