Arsenal asking price revealed as Real Madrid make Gunners star ‘top target’

Arsenal have revealed their valuation of Declan Rice amid strong interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Gunners have been in brilliant form so far this season with Arsenal currently on a winning run of ten matches in all competitions.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who are top of the league table, have an awesome defensive record this term with just three goals conceded in ten Premier League games.

Rice has been valuable at both ends of the pitch for Arsenal with the midfielder providing two goals and four assists in 16 matches this season.

And his brilliant form has not gone unnoticed with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that Real Madrid ‘has identified the English midfielder from Arsenal as one of its top targets to strengthen the present and future’.

The report adds: ‘The London club, which invested heavily to build a competitive team, is now demanding at least 150 million euros to let Rice leave, aware of his importance.

‘For Arsenal, the midfielder is not only a tactically crucial player, but also an asset who can define a generation. That’s why they aren’t lowering his price despite Real Madrid’s interest.’

Arsenal are showing ‘no willingness to negotiate lower prices’ and that could be an ‘obstacle preventing the signing’ and the La Liga giants have ‘other priorities in the market that could reduce the resources available for a bid for Rice.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards insists that Rice is now “one of the best in world football” after watching him in the Gunners’ 2-0 win over Burnley at the weekend.

Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I don’t like singling players out because it’s a team effort – and I have to give Mikel Arteta credit for building that – but I have to identify Declan Rice.

“He’s taken his game to the next level now where you’re taking about one of the best in world football.

“We saw at West Ham a very good player and I remember some pundits criticised him a little bit in terms of what he is and what’s his best position but he’s everything in that midfield.

“He can do everything and he’s consistently putting in these performances which mean we have to start talking about him as one of the best players I world football.

“It is so good to see and if Arsenal do win the Premier League this season it will be because players like him. I said at the start that it’s a team game but he’s just exceeding all expectations.”

Gary Lineker agreed with Richards about Rice, he added: “I think that’s fair. People talked about his position but he’s got it all, he’s all-encompassing.

“The amount of ground be covers and the way he advances forward with the ball and puts in those deliveries while being so smart defensively… he’s got it all. He’s one of those players who just continues to improve.”