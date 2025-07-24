Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has hit out at the Gunners fans that criticised the signing of Noni Madueke before he even arrived at the Emirates Stadium.

Some Arsenal fans took to social media to voice their displeasure at the signing of the England international with Madueke completing a £52m move from London rivals Chelsea.

Over 5000 supporters signed a petition against the signing of Madueke while the #NoToMadueke hashtag was trending on X.

But Rice has assured Arsenal supporters who doubted Madueke that he is ready to prove people wrong when he starts playing next season.

Rice told The Athletic: “There’s obviously been a lot of talk around his signing. I didn’t like it, if I’m speaking honestly. But I know how driven he is. I’ve spoken to him, and you’re going to see what he’s about this season. As football players, and players who have played with him, we know the quality he has.

“He’s so driven, and he’s proven. He wants to prove, and show everyone, what he can do, and I think you’re going to see that. There’s a hunger inside his belly.

“When he signed, he had like 10 or 11 people with him – that excitement, it’s a good thing. He’s hungry, He wants to play for Arsenal, and those are the type of players we want. It’s so positive. I think he’s going to shock a lot of people, and I can’t wait for him to come.”

Rice added: “Then I met him as a person from England and was blown away by his personality and character.

“I don’t think a lot of people would have him down as that, but he’s one of those people who lifts the dressing room. He really cares about his football, has high demands, and that’s what shocked me about him”

“Then, seeing him up close on the training pitch, when he gets the ball, he just wants to beat his man. He’s so positive and direct. When you’re an attacking player and in your mind the first thought you have is to go past your defender, I think that’s an unbelievable trait.”

Paul Merson had one of the stronger voices on Madueke’s arrival with the former Arsenal midfielder “flabbergasted” by the signing.

Merson said: “I am flabbergasted by Arsenal signing Noni Madueke. I’m shocked. If Arsenal went and bought any player from Chelsea, he’d have been the last one I thought they’d sign.

“I just don’t see it. It’s a lot of money for a player who is not a prolific goalscorer. He’s the sort of player that has a good game here and a good game there, but that’ll be it. The consistency of performance isn’t there.

“I hope he proves me wrong, but he’ll have the good games, just like he did for England last month. But then you won’t see him for a few weeks.

“For me, at Chelsea, I’d have always played Jadon Sancho ahead of him. It’s not to be disrespectful to the player but I am flabbergasted by the money Arsenal are paying for him.

“Chelsea just won’t believe that this deal has come to them. They won’t believe their luck. The only thing for Chelsea is how will Jamie Gittens settle in after his move from Dortmund. How good will he be? But they won’t have too many deliberations about sealing the deal for Madueke to move across London.

“What I don’t get is that Madueke’s best position is playing on the right, cutting inside and getting shots away. Who does that for Arsenal? Bukayo Saka. And he’s not coming out of the Arsenal starting XI.

“So, with that in mind, £52m is a lot of money for a back up player, in this day and age. There’s also Ethan Nwaneri coming through and getting first-team minutes. Everyone tells me how good he is. There’s also a kid called Max Dowman coming through. I know he is a very young player but the stories you hear about him and the clips you see; they are off the chart.

“That’s what I don’t get, unless they don’t fancy Nwaneri as a player. Call me a cynic, but is there another reason why they are doing this deal? Are there concerns about the future of Saka?

“Are they getting this deal done and then all of a sudden it allows a potential sale of Saka or someone else.

“The one player at Arsenal who has to play every week is Saka. When he doesn’t play, they are not the same team. The players around him are not the same when he doesn’t play.

“If fit, he plays. So why do you spend £52m on a backup for him?”