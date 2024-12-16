Arsenal defender tells agent to ‘find him a new team’ after latest Arteta snub

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior wants his agent to find him a new club after being an unused substitute in the Gunners’ goalless draw against Everton.

Kiwior started two Premier League matches in a row for Arsenal after replacing Gabriel Magalhaes at half-time of his side’s 5-2 win at West Ham on November 30.

Having come in for Gabriel, the Polish international started centre-back next to William Saliba against Manchester United and Fulham, as well as the 3-0 Champions League win over AS Monaco.

Gabriel returned from injury for Saturday’s league match against Sean Dyche’s Everton, with Kiwior dropping to the bench.

He did not come on despite playing pretty well in Arsenal’s last four games, which is reportedly the last straw under Mikel Arteta.

There has been lots of speculation over Kiwior’s future at the Emirates, with clubs in Italy believed to be interested in signing him after an impressive spell at Spezia.

AS Roma, Bologna, Napoli, Inter and AC Milan have all been linked with the 24-year-old, who was blocked from leaving the club in the summer by Arteta.

Rumours of an exit in the winter transfer window are likely to ramp up with Kiwior reportedly unsettled after his latest bench appearance.

According to Il Mattino (via Sport Witness), after being dropped by Arteta despite playing four matches in a row, Kiwior has been in contact with his representatives over a transfer in January.

There are talks between the defender’s entourage and 2022/23 Serie A champions Napoli, it is claimed.

Unfortunately for Arteta, he may be forced to cash in on the ex-Spezia star after he asked his agents to ‘find him a new team’.

This should see his representatives from the agency group FairSport travel to Naples to discuss terms with Antonio Conte’s side.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Conte is believed to be keen on signing Kiwior permanently in the winter window, though there is no mention of how much Arsenal would want for the Pole and if they would become open to a mid-season sale.

