A new report has revealed whether England international Bukayo Saka will be fit enough to feature for Arsenal against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Saka has emerged as one of the best attackers in the Premier League. He has made a superb start to this season, scoring two goals and providing seven assists in seven league appearances.

However, due to a hamstring injury, the 23-year-old missed Arsenal‘s last two games against AFC Bournemouth and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta admitted Saka is “unlikely” to play against Liverpool this weekend.

“I don’t know [if Saka will be fit to face Liverpool]. He hasn’t been able to train yet so that’s unlikely.”

Despite this, a new report from Football Transfers claims Saka ‘will be available to play Liverpool’. They have also provided updates on three more injured Arsenal players.

‘Bukayo Saka is set to play Liverpool in Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League clash, FootballTransfers has been told. ‘Sources inform us that Mikel Arteta has been given a boost for the crucial fixture against the Reds. Saka’s injury is not as serious as initially thought and the England international will feature in the starting line-up [against Liverpool].’

‘However, there is pessimism about the chances of Riccardo Calafiori being available after he fell awkwardly in the game against Shakhtar The Italian is set to undergo a scan today where Arsenal will learn the outcome. ‘Arsenal have a large absentee list. William Saliba will miss the game through a one-match suspension after being sent off against the Cherries. ‘Jurrien Timber may also miss the game, but the club are waiting on late tests. The former Ajax man picked up a muscle injury earlier this month against Paris Saint-Germain. ‘We are told Martin Odegaard is making good progress following his ankle injury while playing for Norway last month.’

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown believes Arsenal will have a “big problem” if one key player gets injured.

“Arsenal have done well to get to where they are now as a challenger to Man City, but in order to make that challenge successful, they need to improve their depth,” Brown told Football Insider.

“There have been questions about a striker, about Saka, about Trossard. What will they do if Declan Rice gets injured? They will be in big trouble.

“These types of questions will be asked by the scouting department as well. So they’ll definitely be looking for ways to improve that depth.

“They’ll be getting as many scouts’ reports as they feel they need to build up a dossier of players they think can improve their team.

“When you’re chasing Manchester City, you don’t have that sort of time. That’s what happens when you’re at the top of the league, the expectations are high.

“So they should be, and I’ve been told they will be, looking at all their options in the transfer market just in case something happens to another key player.“