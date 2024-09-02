Arsenal deliver firm response to £25m ‘informal offer’ from Saudi Pro League for Arteta’s ‘key’ star

Leandro Trossard has been linked with a move to Al-Ittihad.

According to reports, Arsenal have responded to an ‘informal offer’ from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for Belgium international Leandro Trossard.

The Premier League giants had a positive summer transfer as they signed David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino on permanent deals before Raheem Sterling joined them on loan from Chelsea on deadline day.

English clubs are unable to make any more signings until January as the summer window closed on Friday night.

Teams in Saudi Arabia have until Monday night to close any late deals they are pursuing and it’s emerged that Al-Ittihad have made a move to sign Trossard from Arsenal.

On Monday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed: “Saudi side Al Ittihad submit a proposal in the region of €35m for Leandro Trossard.

“Decision up to Arsenal as he’s always been an important player for Arteta.

“Official proposal arrives ahead of Saudi Pro League deadline, as Al Ittihad keep looking for a new winger.”

The 29-year-old joined Arsenal during the 2023 winter transfer window from Premier League rivals Brighton. They paid around £20m plus £7m in add-ons for the experienced attacker, who was pursued as a cheaper alternative to Chelsea flop Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Trossard has been a superb signing for Arsenal as he has grabbed 19 goals and 12 assists in his 71 appearances across all competitions.

He has largely been an impact player for Arsenal and he scored off the bench in their 2-0 win against Aston Villa. Speaking post-match, Trossard admitted he’s keen to “start” more games.

“I think everyone wants to start games and play games obviously then it’s up to the player how they respond,” Trossard said.

“I always want to make an impact if it’s off the bench or as a starter. I think I’ve done my job today to help the team there’s not much more that I can do in that aspect.”

A follow-up report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reveals Arsenal have ‘turned down’ Al-Ittihad’s ‘offer’, which was worth around £25m including add-ons.

‘Arsenal have turned down an informal proposal from Al Ittihad to sign forward Leandro Trossard. ‘The Saudi Pro League side made a preliminary offer for a season-long loan, including a fee of €5million (£4.2m; $5.5m), with an obligation to buy next summer for a price between €20-25m. ‘However, Arsenal made clear the 29-year-old Belgium international is not for sale at any price as remains is a key part of Mikel Arteta’s squad.’

Romano subsequently added: “Arsenal have informed Al Ittihad about their decision to reject €35m proposal for Leandro Trossard, as exclusively revealed.

“He’s considered key player for the project and NOT for sale.

“Al Ittihad are now targeting FC Porto winger Galeno with an official bid.”