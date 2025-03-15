Arsenal demand £67.5m from Real Madrid for player who has hardly started this season

Arsenal have reportedly demanded approximately £67.5million from Real Madrid for Riccardo Calafiori, who they are said to be keeping a close eye on.

Arsenal have a wealth of options in the left-back position. Indeed, three of them started against PSV Eindhoven in the week – Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko in midfield and Kieran Tierney on the wing.

Jurrien Timber and Calafiori were then introduced from the bench. With as many options as are available to Mikel Arteta in the position, naturally, not all of them have been given regular minutes.

Calafiori was only signed in the summer, for approximately £38million, and has started just 16 games – mostly at left-back, though he has also played centre-back at times.

According to reports in Spain, there’s a chance the Italian could be sold. Indeed, Real Madrid are said to be keeping an eye on him at the moment.

His success in limited appearances at Arsenal has reportedly caught their eye, but though they like him, the deal won’t be easy.

It’s reported the Gunners will ask for €80million (approx £67.5m) if they are to let Calafiori go. It’s believed that will complicate an attempts from Real to sign him.

Arsenal’s intention is said to be to keep the defender for as long as possible, hence them demanding a prohibitive figure from Real.

Unless an offer the Gunners ‘can’t refuse’ comes in, it’s believed Calafiori will be staying at the Emirates. Los Blancos could therefore fail to land to Arsenal defenders.

Indeed, they have a long-term interest in William Saliba, but it’s believed his club will offer him a lucrative new contract to keep him happy.

Though Real are said to remain interested in the defender, that contract is one which could keep his head from turning, if he was to accept.

