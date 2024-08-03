Arsenal demands prove too extreme as Ligue 1 side are prepared to walk away despite agreeing personal terms

Arsenal’s transfer demands when it comes to Eddie Nketiah are set to derail a move that the 25-year-old striker was prepared to make having already agreed personal terms with Marseille.

Marseille have deemed Arsenal’s insistence on receiving a £30m transfer fee for the player and a sell-on clause as beyond the pale and transfer experts now believe the deal could blow up.

Having added plenty of players to their roster this summer, most notably controversial Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, Marseille has emerged as the front-runners to acquire Nketiah.

Nketiah has been touted by the French team as a possible replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has pushed for his old comrade from Arsenal to finalise his transfer to Ligue 1.

It seemed that Marseille were closing in on sealing the deal for Nketiah after returning with an improved offer for the striker who has struggled to secure a breakthrough at Arsenal.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s report on Friday, Arsenal turned down a bid from Marseille for Nketiah for about £23m.

The transfer fundi now claims that the Gunners want at least £30m for the English attacker, along with a sell-on clause, Marseille may now begin to consider their alternative possibilities, Romano claims.

“Understand Arsenal want at least €35m plus sell-on clause for Eddie Nketiah,” Romano wrote on X.

“That’s why Arsenal decided to reject €27m proposal from Olympique Marseille, as revealed on Friday.

“No agreement between clubs so far and OM could now start to look also at new options.”

Nketiah had reportedly already agreed personal terms on a five year deal with Marseille ahead of the French outfits attempts to agree a fee with Arsenal.

If Arsenal maintain their current asking price it appears unlikely that Nketiah will secure a move away from the club in the current window.

Nketiah would be pushed lower down the ladder if Arsenal were to recruit a new striker, which they remain on the hunt for. The Englishman wants to go because he is now behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus for the position at Emirates Stadium.

The 25-year-old played in 27 Premier League games for Mikel Arteta’s last season, but Nketiah had no involvement in the last six games as Arsenal pursued the championship.

The player’s growth appears to be contingent upon a move this summer, but for now it seems unlikely that any team would meet Arsenal’s asking price.