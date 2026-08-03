Manu Kone has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Arsenal.

Man Utd legend Patrice Evra insists that Manu Kone could be well suited to a move to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta would know “how to use him”.

The Red Devils have already brought in two new midfielders this summer with Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos arriving from Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.

Man Utd had looked likely to seal a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson earlier in the summer but the deal feel through at the last minute over medical concerns.

The Red Devils have refused to pay over the odds for a number of players this summer as they look to move away from their reputation of overspending on average players.

Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano and other informed journalists have revealed that Roma and France star Kone is a top option for Man Utd, while Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is also under consideration.

However, Man Utd legend Evra has tipped him to thrive at Arsenal instead with Arteta likely to get the best out of the 25-year-old, who is valued at around £51m.

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Evra told Stake: “I like Manu Kone’s profile for the Premier League. He has energy, he carries the ball, he likes duels and he works for the team.

“All of those things matter in England. The Premier League is faster. You don’t get time to breathe. So the important thing is adaptation. Don’t judge him after five games.

“If he goes to Arsenal with a manager who knows how to use him, I think he can do well. He definitely has the tools. Then it is about consistency.”

‘Arsenal have done great business’

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele insists Arsenal have “done great business” if they secure the signing of Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

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Widespread reports have indicated in recent days that the Gunners are closing in on a deal to sign the Brazil international with a medical expected soon.

Makelele told ComeOn: “Bruno Guimaraes is an ambitious player who sees his career one way: Champions League football, always, and teams built to win titles in Europe.

“Arsenal tick every box. They won the Premier League, they’ve gone deep in the Champions League, and they’re built to go again.

“It’s always right for a good player to join a great team, and Arsenal have done great business.

“Bruno Guimaraes is a very good player, exceptional, as we saw with Brazil. It’s his career and his decision, but his game fits Arsenal perfectly.”

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