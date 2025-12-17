According to reports, Arsenal are ‘determined’ to beat Chelsea in the race to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, but this deal hinges on one condition.

The Gunners have done some great transfer business in recent years as they have gradually built the most complete squad in the Premier League.

In the summer, Mikel Arteta‘s had a brilliant window as they invested around £250m to land most of their top transfer targets, including Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi.

This business ensures Arsenal have quality options in every position and have very few weaknesses as they look to end their prolonged trophy drought this term.

Currently, Arsenal are in a great position as they are top of the Premier League table after six games, while they are still in the Carabao Cup and are unbeaten in the Champions League group stages.

Still, Arsenal’s eyes seemingly remain on the transfer market as they look for tempting opportunities to impove their squad, with Yildiz among their options.

The 20-year-old, who is valued at £68m on transfermarkt, has emerged as one of the best young footballers in Europe, grabbing six goals and six assists in his 21 appearances for Juventus this season.

Yildiz’s form has not gone unnoticed as he has been heavily linked with a possible move to the Premier League over the past year.

A report from Caught Offside claims Arsenal and Chelsea are ‘leading the Premier League interest’ in Yildiz, who is in ‘increasingly delicate contract negotiations’ with Juventus.

It is noted that ‘progress has stalled’ as Yildiz is ‘pushing for a significant pay rise’, while Arsenal and Chelsa are said to be monitoring his situation.

The report claims:

Chelsea are watching developments closely, having already tested Juventus’ resolve last summer with a bid in the region of €70 million, which was swiftly rejected. The Blues remain confident they are well positioned, largely due to the involvement of his super-agent Jorge Mendes. ‘Arsenal are also firmly in contention. Sources indicate the Gunners have been in direct contact with Mendes and are viewed within the industry as one of the most serious Premier League suitors. Mikel Arteta’s project, combined with Arsenal’s emphasis on technically gifted attackers, is believed to appeal to Yildiz and his camp.’

An insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 690k followers claims Arsenal are ‘showing determination’ to sign Yildiz, though they need to sell before they can buy.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Arsenal are showing their determination to sign Juventus star Kenan Yıldız.

‘The @Arsenal board have told Mikel Arteta he needs to sell one of his attackers to make this signing happen.’