Arsenal have ‘almost no chance’ of signing top striker target who’ll command huge fee

Arsenal reportedly have ‘almost no chance’ of signing Alexander Isak in the summer, as Newcastle will be in a position to be able to command an enormous figure.

There has been a lot of discourse of late on Arsenal‘s desire to land Isak. It seems it feels for some as if he is already destined to be a Gunner, despite the club never having approached Newcastle.

There was little chance of that in January, with the Magpies’ stance on his sale clear. Mikel Arteta wanted a striker in January, and after failing to get one, it’s likely he’ll go after a top forward in the summer.

But as per GIVEMESPORT, it looks unlikely that Isak will be that man, with Arsenal having ‘almost no chance’ of landing the Swede.

Newcastle have no desire to sell their star striker, who has 17 goals and five assists in the Premier League this season.

They will also find themselves in a good selling position, particularly if they land Champions League football. They’re currently level on points with fifth-placed Manchester City, and there’s a very high likelihood England will get five Champions League spots next term.

The report states that with qualification still in reach, the Magpies are under no pressure to cash in, and figures of near £150million are too high for Arsenal to entertain.

Club sources reportedly reject that Isak’s asking price will be that high, but he is still likely to command a figure ‘well beyond’ £100million.

As such, Arsenal ‘simply don’t see a path’ to landing him, which is why they looked at other strikers such as Ollie Watkins in January.

It’s stated a ‘future move’ for the Aston Villa star is not out of the question, but a £40million approach in January was not enough to draw the Villans into talks.

It was believed that Watkins was open to a move to the Emirates, but Unai Emery wanted to keep him at Villa, and the manager will ultimately have the stronger say than the striker in negotiations.

Even though he may have been open to the move, that’s not to say Watkins is not very happy with his situation at Villa, where he’s become their most important player and continues banging in goals every season.

