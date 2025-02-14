Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a further ‘devastating blow’ as England international Bukayo Saka will not be fit to return to action anytime soon.

The 2024/25 season has turned into a nightmare campaign for the Gunners as they have failed to capitalise on Manchester City’s sudden collapse as Liverpool have marched clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal finished in the top eight of the Champions League group stages to qualify for the knockout rounds, but they have exited the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled in attacking areas this season as they have become overly reliant on set pieces and Bukayo Saka.

Saka carried the Gunners at the start of this campaign while his teammates underperformed as he’s grabbed five goals and ten assists in his 16 Premier League appearances.

However, Arsenal were dealt a huge blow in December as Saka was forced off against Crystal Palace after picking up a hamstring injury.

Arsenal’s situation has since worsened as Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the remainder of the season, while Martinelli has also been sidelined.

Saka has stepped up his recovery in recent days, but a report from The Sun claims he’s ‘set to miss a further eight weeks’ in a ‘devastating blow’ for Arsenal, who have also learned the ‘extent’ of Martinelli’s ‘injury’.

‘Saka is set to be sidelined for a further eight weeks as Arsenal’s injury nightmare intensified. ‘As the Gunners confirmed that German Kai Havertz was out for the season ahead of undergoing hamstring surgery, it emerged that Saka’s similar injury could prevent him from returning until mid-April.’

