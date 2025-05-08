Arsenal’s disadvantage against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final has prompted UEFA to consider a rule change for next season’s competition.

The Gunners’ dream of Champions League glory was brought to an end on Wednesday as goals from Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi in the Parcs des Princes ensured a 3-1 aggregate win and a meeting with Inter Milan in the final.

But if a possible rule change for the second edition of the new format had been in place in the inaugural campaign, Arsenal would have been playing the second leg in front of their own fans.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished third in the 36-team league stage and as a result were one of the eight teams seeded for the knockout rounds.

But under the current rules the fixture schedule is determined by an open draw, leaving Arsenal with little advantage after their impressive performances earlier in the competition.

Real Madrid and PSG finished 11th and 15th respectively in the league phase but were given the advantage of playing their second legs at home against the Gunners.

A report from The i Paper states:

‘UEFA officials have had talks about changing the regulations so seeded teams are guaranteed a second-leg tie at home throughout the competition until they meet another seed, at which point the team that finished higher in the league would play at home in the second leg.’

The governing body is also discussing whether to hand the league phase winners a guaranteed last-16 tie against the lowest ranked team coming through the play-offs after Liverpool were knocked out by PSG in the first knockout round.

They are also considering whether to abandon penalty shootouts in the play-offs to determine the final eight teams for the last 16, instead granting the highest-ranked team entry in the event of an aggregate draw.

But even that last more radical change is unlikely to receive as much blowback as Arsene Wenger’s desire for daylight between attacker and defender for an offside to be given.

Wenger said this week: “In 1990 we decided that no offside anymore when you are on the same line.

“In case of doubt the doubt benefits the striker. That means when there’s a fraction – the striker could get the advantage.

“With VAR this advantage disappeared… It’s frustrating.

“That’s why I propose that as long as any part of your body is on the same line as the defender then you are not offside.”

