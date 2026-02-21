Arsenal ‘disaster’ forecast as five pundits make North London Derby predictions in Spurs ‘free swing’

Arsenal face Tottenham in the North London Derby on Sunday as they look to get their Premier League title hunt back on track after a midweek draw against Wolves.

Manchester City, who have a game in hand on the Gunners, have the chance to move to within two points of the Premier League leaders when they face Newcastle United on Saturday.

Arsenal have now won just two of their last seven Premier League matches as predictable predictions of them ‘bottling’ the title are made.

Tottenham are having a disastrous season in the Premier League and will face their arch-rivals with a new face in the dugout as interim boss Igor Tudor takes his first match after replacing Thomas Frank, who was sacked ten days ago.

The majority of pundits seemed to still be tipping an Arsenal win but at least one pundit is leaning towards 16th-placed Tottenham upsetting the odds on Sunday.

Alan Shearer

Shearer told Metro: “Arsenal have to win the game. I mean, it’s pretty simple. It would be a disaster if they didn’t, and they’re not in great form, losing a 2-0 lead in the way they did against Wolves, they go into it under huge pressure. It might even be more if City beat Newcastle on Saturday night.

“But Spurs give me no confidence, even with the new manager bounce, that they would hope that they’re going to get so I’m going to say an Arsenal away win.”

READ: Big Weekend: Tottenham v Arsenal in relegation-bottlejob derby, Newcastle, Pereira, Ndiaye

Chris Sutton

Predicting a 3-0 win to Arsenal, Sutton said on BBC Sport: “It was an incredible wobble by Mikel Arteta’s team against Wolves, drawing 2-2 after being 2-0 up, and I certainly didn’t see it coming. Maybe it is getting to be ‘squeaky bum time’ for them, but it didn’t affect them when they went away to Leeds a couple of weeks ago and won convincingly.

“You can imagine how Spurs will be champing at the bit, and I am expecting them to make a fast start and have a real go at them – but Arsenal have to deal with that, and find a way of bouncing back.

“I think the Gunners can do that, and their quality will make the difference in the end. I worry about Spurs in forward areas, and it will be interesting to see how Tudor lines them up in defence too. Ultimately, if Arsenal turn up and play how we know they can, then they will win – and I am expecting them to make a real statement.”

Paul Merson

Merson told Sportskeeda: “I’m sitting here and I don’t know what happens in this game! I thought I’d never say that, but it is what it is. It was one of Arsenal’s worst-ever games against Wolves. There were no patterns of play and they never looked like their usual self.

“Tottenham have a new manager and it’s basically a free swing for them in the derby now. If Tottenham lose, no one cares. The pressure is on Arsenal and if Newcastle lose to City, it just adds to it.

“I find it strange that Eberechi Eze did not start as the no.10 against Wolves. He was brought in to do that. Then why did he not start the game? Mikel Arteta used Bukayo Saka as a no.10 instead. He’s not suited to play there because he’s a proper winger.

“Noni Madueke also started against Wolves and he’s very hot and cold. He will do something amazing and the next thing he does would make you go, ‘why did he do that?’. Madueke is very direct but he has to mix it up. You can’t be direct all the time. He has still done better than what I expected this season though.

“I won’t be surprised if Saka goes to the wing and Eze comes on for Madueke in this game. For me, Eze has to play as the no.10 against Spurs. He’s good in tight spaces and is better than Saka in that role. I’m expecting Arsenal to win but I won’t be shocked if they failed to either. It just seems like they can’t open teams up anymore. Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Arsenal.”

READ: Hansi Flick and Pep Guardiola lead six genuine contenders to replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Alan Smith

Smith told BestBettingSites: “None of us quite knows what to expect. Igor Tudor seems to be a bit of a firefighter. That’s where he’s had his success at other clubs.

“He’ll be trying to kick a few backsides, maybe, really rally them, which isn’t easy for a caretaker manager because players will be looking at him thinking, well, you’re not going to be here next season.

“But if he’s got something about him, maybe he can produce a reaction. And for Arteta, he’s thinking, ‘oh, how are they going to set up? How are they going to play?’

“So Tottenham and Tudor are a bit of an unknown quantity from that point of view. That might be something Tudor can take advantage of but I still fancy Arsenal. I’ll do 2-0.”

Harry Redknapp

Redknapp told BetVictor: “This is the big one, and a very hard game to predict it.

“Let’s be honest, who knows what to expect from Spurs. I like Thomas Frank but the performances of late have been really poor and they probably needed a change.

“Tudor’s come in and he’s got a decent reputation in Italy but how will he get on at Spurs, only time will tell. Talk about an early test for him though!

“As for Arsenal, who knows what to expect? I cannot believe they blew that game against Wolves, that’s just so unlike them and boy, has that put pressure on this game.

“Are those Arsenal lads beginning to feel the pressure? That Spurs crowd should lift the players and make this a closer game that some might expect.

“I can see a nervy, entertaining draw! Bukayo Saka is one to watch as well, he’s signed a new deal and he’ll want to celebrate in style here.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal ‘bottling it’ narrative is tiresome. But it’s Gooners who must grow up…