Arsenal are among a trio of Premier League clubs ‘discussing’ a move for Marcus Rashford after Anthony Gordon threw a spanner in the works of the Manchester United star’s permanent transfer to Barcelona.

Rashford got 14 goals and 14 assists on loan at Barcelona this season but the Catalans aren’t willing to pay the fee on the table to make his deal permanent.

Manager Hansi Flick has been urging the Barcelona chiefs to get the deal over the line but as reported by The Athletic, the decision-makers at the Nou Camp amid that the imminent arrival of Gordon from Newcastle makes the chances of Rashford staying at the club “more complicated”.

Gordon had already reached a broad agreement with Bayern Munich but Barcelona have swooped to agree a £70m deal with Newcastle, with add-ons set to take the total package to £80m.

Fabrizio Romano revealed overnight that Gordon ‘will land in Barcelona right after lunch today’ and ‘medical tests are to follow this afternoon’.

READ MORE: Anthony Gordon to Barcelona is a bemusing but welcome move for Tuchel and England

The Athletic claim that ‘sources close to Rashford maintain that no decision has been communicated to them, and they still see a chance of remaining at the club next season alongside Gordon’s arrival’.

But while Flick remains keen on retaining Rashford ‘other decision-makers in the club have more doubts’ and they don’t have long to take up their €30m option, with Manchester United setting a deadline of June 15 for the deal to be triggered.

Premier League trio ‘discuss’ Rashford

The Daily Mail have confirmed that ‘talks are planned this week’ between Barcelona and United to decide Rashford’s future.

Barcelona don’t want to take up the £26m option and would prefer another loan, but the Red Devils haven’t been willing to negotiate on the deal thus far.

Manchester United have no desire to bring Rashford back into the fold under Michael Carrick, meaning the INEOS chiefs will need to find an alternative suitor if they fail to strike a deal with Barcelona.

A swap deal with AC Milan which would see Rafael Leao move to Old Trafford has been mooted, with United thought to be keen on the Portugal international amid reports claiming the Serie A side have slashed his asking price from £86m to £43m.

And the Daily Mail also claim that ‘Aston Villa, Tottenham and Arsenal have discussed Rashford’ but the England international’s ‘dream is stay with Hansi Flick’s team’.