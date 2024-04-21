Jamie Redknapp thinks Arsenal dodged a bullet by not signing Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk as Leandro Trossard has been a “brilliant signing”.

The Blues signed Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 for an initial €70m in a deal that could rise to €100m depending on the triggering of add-ons.

Arsenal also bid for the Ukraine international before it became clear he would move to Chelsea and Mikel Arteta decided to move for Brighton’s Trossard instead.

Trossard, although much older, came at a much lower fee with the Gunners paying the Seagulls an initial £20m with another £7m in potential add-ons.

The Belgium international came up with a big goal on Saturday as Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 to go back to the top of the Premier League with Manchester City playing in their FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

And former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp thinks Arsenal got the better deal by moving for Trossard and allowing Mudryk to join Chelsea.

“If my mind serves me correctly they were in for Mudryk. They didn’t get him, he chose to go to Chelsea and they paid big money for him and he [Trossard] was probably the second choice,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“But if you look at the two careers up to now – and there’s nothing to say that Mudryk can’t go onto still have a good career at Chelsea – but he’s been a brilliant signing.

Redknapp: £27m is an absolute bargain for a tremendous player

“He comes up with vital goals. He gives you width, he’s comfortable on the ball.

“When you’re looking to add players to the squad you have to make sure you bring in the right type and he’s certainly that. £27m is an absolute bargain for a tremendous player, technically good that can nick a goal.

“I know Odegaard got the second but that was a huge moment for their season.”

Speaking after their victory over Wolves, Trossard said: “The resilience has been brilliant.

“It’s always tough when you lose game but the boys showed great character and mentality. If we win our own games, then we’ll see what happens.

“The boss wants everyone to sprint back when there’s a counter and get involved on the defensive side. We’re all hungry to win the second ball as it’s really important nowadays in football.

“I think it was pretty impressive, we played really well and had control most of the time. They are a good side of course and they tried to hurt us on the counter but we managed it well. We could have scored more but we’re happy with the clean sheet.”