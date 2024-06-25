Dortmund ‘fear’ that Arsenal will beat them to the signing of ‘tempting’ prolific striker

Serhou Guirassy wants to leave Stuttgart and has interest from Arsenal, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund ‘fear’ that Arsenal will beat them to the signing of prolific Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, according to reports.

The Gunners are desperate to sign a new striker before the start of the season with the position one of Mikel Arteta’s top priorities this summer.

They were reportedly interested in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko before the Slovenia international signed a new contract to remain at the Bundesliga club.

And now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed yesterday that Arsenal are ‘in the race’ to sign Guirassy after the striker ‘informed’ Stuttgart that he wanted to leave this summer.

It is understood that non-German clubs can buy Guirassy for as little as €2om in the summer transfer market as the Guinea international has a release clause for that value.

And Plettenberg has given more information on Tuesday with Dortmund fearful that Arsenal will now come in and beat them to the signature of the Stuttgart striker.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “In the race for Serhou #Guirassy, Borussia Dortmund fear FC Arsenal the most – at this stage! Guirassy has not yet made a final decision. No club has received his commitment as of this evening.

“Dortmund has made it clear to him that he is their desired striker for this summer. Decision soon, after Guirassy has informed @VfB

that he will leave the club in summer. Stuttgart have expected that decision. The talks were always fair and open. @SkySportDE.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arteta ‘seduces’ Arsenal target after ‘calling’ Spain star to explain ‘big plans’ ahead of £21m transfer

👉 Arsenal ‘bid’ for Premier League star Arteta ‘massively admires’ dependent on ‘medical assessment’

👉 Arteta to ‘upset’ Arsenal stars with ‘reaction’ to ‘statement’ signing to ‘spiral out of control’

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk also brought an update on the Stuttgart striker with confirmation that Arsenal are interested.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Arsenal are one of the clubs in the race for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy this summer as he’s informed Stuttgart of his intention to leave the club.

“Borussia Dortmund are leading the race for Guirassy at the moment, though AC Milan are also interested, while Arsenal could be in the equation as well, though Chelsea are no longer in the running for the Guinea international’s signature.

“It is understood that Guirassy has a €20m release clause for non-German clubs, separate to the slightly lower fee for other Bundesliga clubs.

“After scoring 30 goals in 30 games last season, Guirassy looks like a tempting option on the market this summer, and it remains to be seen if the Gunners will advance on this deal.

“Arsenal were one of the teams interested in signing Benjamin Sesko before he signed a new contract with RB Leipzig, but it is not yet guaranteed that they will prioritise another striker as an alternative, even if Guirassy is a name on their radar.”