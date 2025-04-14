Arsenal are reportedly preparing a ‘considerable offer’ to land Javi Guerra from Valencia, in a potential double deal to replace two Gunners stars in the summer.

Arsenal seem to be romping towards the signing of Martin Zubimendi. A number of recent reports have suggested that the Spaniard has chosen the Emirates, and that his signing will go through without a hitch in the summer.

That could be a double Spanish midfielder deal, as the Gunners also have interest in 21-year-old Valencia man Guerra.

That’s according to Fichajes, who state Arsenal are ‘leading the race’ to sign him amid his meteoric rise at the Mestalla. Indeed, they’re said to be following his ‘every step’. He’s seen as ‘one of the brightest gems’ to emerge from his club’s youth ranks in recent years.

Valencia are said to be ‘reluctant’ to part with Guerra, but know they face a ‘complex task’ trying to keep hold of him. That seems true given Arsenal are said to be preparing a ‘considerable offer’ for the midfielder, the value of which is not reported.

Arsenal bringing in two new holding-midfielders does seem necessary in the summer. Indeed, Football Insider has reported that both Thomas Partey and Jorginho are ‘expected’ to leave the Emirates at the end of the season.

Both are out of contract when the season comes to a close, and at the moment there are said to be no plans for either contract to be extended.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Thomas Frank reveals Arsenal vs Real Madrid prediction in crucial Champions League clash

👉 Sneaky Real Madrid ‘deploying usual transfer strategy’ to sign Arsenal star in cut-price transfer

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed after latest TV announcement

That would leave Mikel Merino as the only senior player with experience of playing in a deep midfield role, but he’s had to play in a more advanced position of late, deputising as a striker amid an injury crisis.

The signings of both Zubimendi and Guerra would therefore go a long way to addressing the issue that Mikel Arteta will face at the beginning of the summer.

READ MORE: Arsenal, Tottenham battle for 329-game Bayern Munich star with competition ‘serious’