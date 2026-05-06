Arsenal are reportedly plotting a raid on Manchester United to sign Marcus Rashford after they wanted another player from their rivals.

Rashford’s future is uncertain heading into the summer because it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will sign him permanently from Man Utd.

Having contributed 13 goals and 14 assists in 46 appearances for Barcelona this season, the England international has certainly done enough to earn a permanent move for £26m.

However, Barcelona’s renowned financial issues could block a move, potentially forcing Rashford to consider alternatives.

And Arsenal are said to be among Rashford’s options, with head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta expected to target reinforcements in wide areas this summer.

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According to a report from The Daily Mail, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are currently ‘monitoring Rashford’s situation’ at Barcelona, while the versatile forward holds the ‘key’ to Man Utd’s possible move for AC Milan star Rafael Leao.

The report claims: ‘United cannot commit to signing another left winger while Rashford’s situation remains up in the air despite assessing a number of options such as Leao. The 26-year-old Portugal international is valued at between £50-60m by AC Milan, who are prepared to sell him this summer amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

‘The other key positions that United want to strengthen are left back, central defence and a back-up goalkeeper.’

Arsenal were ready to sign Kobbie Mainoo

The same report from The Daily Mail claims Arsenal were among the contenders to sign Mainoo before his recent re-emergence under Michael Carrick at Man Utd.

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Under former boss Ruben Amorim, Mainoo’s future at Man Utd looked bleak, with the talented midfielder barely playing and being linked with clubs across Europe.

However, Mainoo has returned to prominence under Carrick and has recently signed a new long-term contract, committing his future to Man Utd.

But Mainoo’s situation would have been very different had Amorim remained in charge at Man Utd, with The Daily Mail revealing that the Gunners were ‘keen’ to secure his services.

It is noted that Arsenal were the leading Premier League club in the race to sign him.

The report explains: ‘Besides Napoli, who were Mainoo’s preferred destination for a loan move, Confidential understands Arsenal were at the front of the queue of Premier League clubs waiting to see how the situation played out.

‘Mainoo stayed and the Gunners will be one of the clubs competing with United in the midfield market this summer.’

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