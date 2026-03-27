Dowman told to ‘leave Arsenal ASAP’ as Gerrard thinks Arteta should replace two stars

Arsenal starlet Max Dowman has been told to leave the Emirates Stadium, while Steven Gerrard reckons the Gunners can do better than two stars.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost the Carabao Cup final 2-0 last weekend to Manchester City but they still have a good chance of winning three trophies this season.

Arsenal are into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup, while they are currently nine points clear of second-placed Man City in the Premier League.

Despite investing huge sums of money in the summer, Arsenal are likely to once again improve their squad as they look to build on their success this season.

Their attack is one place they could look to strengthen and Liverpool legend Gerrard reckons they could do better than Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Gerrard told TNT Sports: “I think Arsenal will potentially go for a player on the left.

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“I don’t think Gabriel Martinelli has been as good as he was previously maybe and Leandro Trossard is a good player but that is an area they might look at in terms of how to get the team and squad better.”

When asked whether Arsenal will look to heavily invest in their squad again over the summer, Ally McCoist added: “It depends on how the rest of the season pans out.

“You always look to bring players in and strengthen your squad and that will be the case and I think Arsenal will look to strengthen.

“But a lot of it will be determined by how the season goes and even what happens to the manager as well because the pressure on Arsenal is absolutely immense.

“I do think they will get over the line and they’ve needed this squad which I think is the strongest, they have two players for every position.”

Dowman has been incredible when given the chance by Arteta to perform this season and became the youngster goalscorer in Premier League history with his recent goal against Everton.

But talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham insists that Dowman needs to leave Arsenal as Arteta has already “derailed” Myles Lewis-Skelly’s career.

Durham said: “Max Dowman needs to leave Arsenal as soon as possible.

“Dowman has seen Myles Lewis-Skelly’s career derailed by Mikel Arteta. He’s not even third choice left-back now – [Piero] Hincapie and [Riccardo] Calafiori ahead of him in a Wembley final.

“He was a midfielder in the youth team and got to a Youth Cup final in midfield.

“Even with [Martin] Zubimendi looking like a League One player, [Declan] Rice’s numbers are shocking and [Mikel] Merino injured. Lewis-Skelly isn’t going to get a look in there, he’s third choice left-back.

“He’s surely on his way.”

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On Arteta’s treatment on Ethan Nwaneri, who is currently out on loan at Marseille, Durham added: “He’s [Dowman] also seen another youth team product Ethan Nwaneri used to boost Arteta’s ego – ‘look at me, I play young players’ – and yet in their title season he’s sent to Marseille with no recall clause which is total disrespect.

“So Max Dowman needs to take a look at these things and realise that he’s just another tick in Mikel Arteta’s box.

“It’s all about Arteta, it’s not about Dowman and if he stays there, Arteta will keep signing right wingers for money until Max Dowman realises Arteta is just not that into him. That’s the reality of it.

“[Bukayo] Saka is playing like me this season. He’s never going to be dropped. [Noni] Madueke played in the cup final like he didn’t even know what a football was. They are both ahead of Dowman on that right hand side.

“Arsenal were sinking fast in that cup final. Embarrassed on the big stage. They needed something special and yet Arteta did not bring Max Dowman on.”

Durham continued: “He didn’t bring on the true starboy that saved Arsenal in the Everton game in the Premier League.

“Here’s the thing, the cup final proved what a lot of people think – Arsenal aren’t that good.

“They’re going to win the title, not because they’re special, they’re winning it because City have been below standard, Chelsea are a ridiculous football club, Liverpool have had an impossible situation to deal with since last summer and Man United stuck with [Ruben] Amorim for far too long.

“So Dowman can look at Nwaneri being told he’s not going to get a game at 10, they’d rather spend big on [Eberechi] Eze or play [Kai Havertz there which is ridiculous.

“Look at Lewis-Skelly going backwards in his career. He even got into the England team and Arteta just discarded him and he’s not going to go to the World Cup.”