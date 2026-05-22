Arsenal should know ‘there hasn’t been a better chance at bagging an annex full of domestic titles’. But Unai Emery is lurking in the shadows.

It is a bumper Mailbox largely on Aston Villa and Arsenal, next season’s Premier League title rivals.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Oh, what a night

So I’m drunk and tired and very giddy and it’s about 1 in the morning but Ive got signal on my phone now and wanted to send a mail about Villa. Although now I don’t know what to write so just yes!

Oh and just you wait until Villa bag themselves one of best 6 managers in England! We’ll be unstoppable

Neil Raines

Absolutely buzzing! Winning is one thing, but scoring three (should have been four) beautiful goals was the icing on Unai’s cake. That’s how to win a final.

Gary AVFC, Oxford (Yes, Freiburg weren’t all that, but sssshhh).

30 years of waiting – over. Absolute warriors, every single one of them, have just written their names into the history of our proud club and none are more deserving than Mr Europa League himself, Unai Emery. Build the man a statue, give him whatever he wants but do everything it takes to keep him at Villa Park because we’re only going one way under his leadership.

Up the Villa, now and forevermore!

Jeff G, West Brom Villan (Yes I’m biased, but you’re not going to see two goals THAT good in a Euro final ever again!)

£30m spent. Least in the whole league.

Started without a goal in 5 or a win in 6.

“Unai looks like hes at the end of the road!”

“We fear for Villa!”

“You cant keep scoring bangers from outside the box!”

Qualify for the CL through league position and win the Europa, scoring 2 absolute bangers for about 0.25 xg.

Unai is king! (But not one of the top managers of the season. Obviously)

Nik UTV (I turned down a ticket so I could watch with my 12 year old daughter. Her tears of joy at full time justified the decision)

Massive congrats to Villa, thoroughly deserved on the night with the first two goals being brilliant. My mate was sending me videos from inside the ground before kick off and after the final whistle. He described it as ‘f**king mental’. He meant that in positive way and it seemed to be as such.

Hopefully Palace can win next week and make it an English Double in Europe.

Soak it up lads, often its a once in a lifetime experience for fans.

Branmasterflash

Clubs Emery wins the Europa with: SeVILLA, VILLAreal, Aston VILLA.

Are there any clubs left (refused to Google it and came up with nowt)?

Aidan, Lfc (been on holiday so apologies if this has already been flagged)

If ever there was a perfect example of how “bent” officials are it was Wednesday night.

1 minute was added on to the Villa game despite a goal being scored and numerous substitutions, Freiburg were robbed, it’s only 21 years since a team in all red showed it is possible to score 3 goals in 6 minutes in Istanbul!

Seriously well done Villa but it’s also amazing that at 3-0 up, none of their players (Martinez) had to go down with cramp or head injuries etc. when 3-0 up as they do when only 1 up.

Howard (Bournemouth for the Champions League) Jones

I’d 8-2 be an Arsenal fan

Hi,

The infamous 8-2 result was a pivotal moment in Arsenal’s history. Wenger buys Arteta, as part of his mad transfer dash at the end of the window and then Arteta returns to win us the league.

Crazy

Izzy, London

Mik drop

Just a quick thought.

If this Arsenal team are, as I’ve read, the worst champions of all time. If they’re filled with dross and over rated players, then Arteta’s done a hell of a job to make them champions hasn’t he? Especuially considering the injuries too. I mean, imagine how bad the back ups must be.

Imagine having to lean into the reserves of such a crap team, for so long and still winning the bestest league in the world.

Truly lofty praise for Mikel Arteta.

Doug, AFC, Belfast

Emotions and reflections

I’m only just coming down from the feelings of the past 24 hours, it’s as if I don’t quite know how to process it. When we last won the league title I was 11 years old and I couldn’t watch any of the matches live due to the time difference here in Australia and our family not having the required TV subscription. I could only see the Premier League highlights on Sundays and it was those Sunday TV programs on SBS that drove my interest in football. So much has happened in my life since then, it’s hard to truly describe how it feels to reflect on it. Needless to say I was wearing my Arsenal shirt all day yesterday and only reluctantly took it off when my partner insisted that I wear a button shirt for the jazz performance we were attending in the evening.

This victory belongs to all Arsenal fans who have stuck with us throughout the ups and downs and “banter” of the previous 22 years. When we first signed Arteta I never thought we could go this far. This man is a brilliant strategic thinker that’s improved us season on season. He’s continued to adapt after learning from the defeats and downfalls of previous seasons. There’s few managers out there that can keep a team evolving in this way despite the shortcomings, the immense pressure and the exhausting 2nd place finishes 3 seasons in a row. Just imagine the sheer willpower and energy it takes to constantly shift your tactics and approach at this level while battling the monster that is Man City.

Onto the Champions League final now which I’m going to watch at 2am in a pub down here, let’s hope for the best. The season’s not over!

Vish (AFC), Melbourne

The narrative is dead, and predictions

It was a range of emotions I felt when Arsenal won the Premier League title but the most was profound was relief. A huge weight lifted off Arteta, the team and the club. It was incredibly close and could have gone either way but this time they saw it through. I am happier for those directly involved than I am for myself having lived through the successes in the George Graham and Wenger years.

I am also relieved the #Narrative is now dead and I can just look forward to enjoying watching football again next season without the constant pelters – some fair, most not, and some outright dishonest, and this is mostly from the media.

My prediction – many people will now look about, feel a bit like tossers and do their best “you’re alright Larusso- good luck!” Karate Kid impressions as if it was all just jape and bantz. More dishonesty – nothing worse than ‘just-not-having-Arsenal’ dressed up as objective viewpoint.

I am becoming more at peace everyday with what the team achieved and this last ember of frustration will fade along with whatever BS they said. And then on to next season!

One last thing – and this is directed to you, Stewie Griffin. You love to troll and lay into the club but mostly, overtime, I’ve noticed you’ve long gone from pretending to target valid criticisms to 8chan-style chatroom chunterings. Well, that’s you then. One thing though, why don’t you reveal which team you support? You won’t, though, will you because then you too will be at the mercy of the mob. I call you out as craven and hypocrite.

So long.

Guru Arsenal FC

The defence of Arsenal’s defence

The “Arteta took 7 years to win a title” point is already dishonest from the jump. He won an FA Cup within months of taking over Arsenal. If the argument is specifically about the Premier League, then say that. And even then, it was roughly six years rebuilding a broken squad that had fallen completely out of title contention before he arrived.

Calling him a “cheque book manager” is also lazy analysis. Every elite manager spends money. Pep spends. Klopp spent. Mourinho spent. Chelsea have spent like a small country’s GDP. United have spent fortunes and still gone nowhere. The question isn’t whether money was spent — it’s whether the spending produced a coherent team and results. Arsenal built one of the best defensive units in Europe and won the league off the back of it.

And the “22 years since the last title” point is supposed to be an insult? Arsenal fans suffered through two decades of banter, near misses and rebuilds. Of course they’re going to celebrate ending that drought. If you’ve ever competed in sport at any level, you understand what finally winning means after years of failure. The alternative was what exactly? Continue not winning it?

The criticism of set pieces and defensive football is equally strange because the Premier League has historically been won on defensive foundations. Mourinho’s Chelsea. Ferguson’s United at times. Conte’s Chelsea. Even City’s best seasons are built on defensive control as much as attacking brilliance. Arsenal had the best defence in the league and used set pieces effectively. That’s called good coaching, not cheating football.

Then there’s the referee angle. Every major club benefits from officiating decisions over a season. Fans of every club can produce montages of calls for and against them. Acting like Arsenal uniquely benefited is nonsense.

And honestly, the “they spent a billion” talking point is getting tired now. Modern football is expensive. Arsenal spent heavily because they had years of poor recruitment to correct. The important thing is that the spending actually built a title-winning side instead of a dysfunctional mess.

As for the football being “dry” — maybe it wasn’t Harlem Globetrotters stuff every week, but winning football doesn’t always have to be chaotic entertainment. Arsenal controlled games, defended brilliantly, were deadly from set pieces, and won the league. Nobody at Arsenal is losing sleep because neutrals wanted more backheels and 5-4 scorelines.

Gaptoothfreak, Man Utd, New York (The move before Kroupi’s goal was hypnotic)

Raya sunshine

Good Afternoon

With everyone going nuts about Arsenal winning the championship (me included), I wanted to say thanks to David Raya for making that possible. He was simply outstanding for us this year and as well as everyone played without him i don’t think we would be celebrating. There are many games we won because of him.

Best goalie since Seaman. Thanks David. You are the best

Wade (gooner for life)

Exploiting the rules to their limits

I see people are using Arsenal’s rule bending (but not breaking) as a way to diminish their close title win. While I agree that this is a major contributing factor to getting them over the line, it’s completely fair and they must be applauded.

I go back to the 2019/20 season when VAR was introduced. At the time, Liverpool played a very high line, relying on offside and the pace of VVD, Robertson and Trent to stop counter attacks. Once VAR was introduced this high line paid dividends because their trap was supported by tight marginal (but also fair) calls more often than not. But it was always going to end because those players were always going to slow down/leave while oppositions would simply start running from their own half.

Marginal gains are all about pushing the rules to breaking point, but not breaking them. Arsenal did this perfectly this season, City have done it (with those annoying fouls they do to break up counter attacks) for years, Chelsea managed to do it before financial rules were in play, Liverpool did it with the advent of VAR. Gone are the days when the best football wins the league, it’s about the best system and playing to the limit of the rules.

Never forget the real cheats are C115y, and they may or may not get away with it, but to beat them you have to play to the rules on the pitch. I’m not sure the rules will be changed much, so until other teams follow suit, I expect this style of football to dominate because it doesn’t require the most expensive or technically brilliant players. That’s not a dig either.

Congratulations Arsenal, enjoy the win, it’s totally deserved.

Rob, Hove

While I say it through gritted teeth, congrats to Arsenal on finally shedding that monkey from your back. And as a benefit to us all, you won’t need to be so thin skinned now!

Now you just need to do it again next year. Different kind of pressure, to maintain your position. And you start as favourites, especially considering the state of all the rivals.

However, what was that chat about no sugar daddy? I’m sure there was some kind of dubious loan with no repayments wasn’t there?

Anyway, congrats. You Greece’d your way to a title, and the title remains yours. Well done. Enjoy it! Next season is a whole new ball game. Maybe with more consistent and less-pro-Arsenal PGMOL agenda.

Also, even bigger congratulations to Villa. A great victory, a damned good campaign, and an even bigger monkey removed. And people think the Prem is weak.

This next season is going to be fascinating!

Badwolf

Can we have some consistency please?

Please can we have some consistency regarding what excuses people are allowed to use?

Last season Arsenal fans were saying the PGMOL were against them after seeing a second red card in a few weeks for kicking the ball away. Rival fans were saying this is ridiculous, why would the PGMOL have a vendetta against one club, Arsenal have no discipline and it’s going to cost them, the fans need to stop with the conspiracy theories.

This season, Arsenal don’t have any red cards, don’t give away any penalties, they’ve tightened up their discipline. Rival fans – the PGMOL have handed VARsenal the league, the head of the Premier League said they wanted a new name on the trophy every 6 years, Arsenal have paid the refs, how can they not have had a red card or penalty against them all season, it’s a conspiracy!

Previous seasons – Arsenal are a soft touch, they need to be stronger, it’s not other teams faults if they bully Arsenal, Arsenal don’t need protection from referees, they need to toughen up.

This season – Arsenal are bullies and cheats, they turn everything into rugby/WWE and the referees need to protect our precious players (but they won’t because the PGMOL are in Arsenal’s pocket)

So what is it? You can’t have both. Your reasons can’t become your excuses. You all look stupid.

And if you want to sit there and complain about Arsenal fans being unbearable…you all created this monster with your constant needling. All your mailbox regulars that have piped up with their sniping over the last 22 years. You bred this. Don’t play the victims now.

Well done Mikel Arteta, all the players and the staff. You did it. You won. And no one can take that away from you.

Thanks,

Stew

Arseball

First thing’s first. Champions, kudos with a small k. But you surely can’t win again playing Arseball. Arteta, son of Pep, heir to the throne, must evolve or devolve or something.

IFAB will probably move the jumpers for goalposts on corners. No more WWF. Perhaps revert back to the more expansive style of a few years ago?

There hasn’t been a better chance at bagging an annex full of domestic titles. Pep is gonzo and City have no midfield. ’Mare’esca incoming…

Arne Ten Slot will be probably be gone after he blows a load of cash over the Summer, but before xmas.

Chelsea, well, Blue Co. Business Brains Inc.

United need a great bit of transfer business but will still be miles off, what with European football to deal with, too.

The Barcodes are probably going to move on from Steady Eddie. Lose a few players, too.

Spuds, Spudsy.

Villa? Maybe the best equipped but I don’t think they have it in the tank.

So, Arteta seems to have the perfect platform to push on and really create a legacy. Just please leave the Arseball behind.

Sixyardbox, Stockholm.

Sorry, lads

With sincere apologies to Bournemouth or possibly Brighton fans, Brentford need the points and LFC are shite.

Howard Jones