According to reports, Arsenal’s pursuit of “dream” target Rodrygo Goes depends on two conditions after Real Madrid received a ‘staggering offer’.

The Gunners are crying out for a new striker and the addition of a top-tier No.9 is a priority after injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz left head coach Mikel Arteta without a recognised forward during the 2024/25 run-in.

But Arsenal are also pursuing targets in other positions and are keen to sign a new winger after Gabriel Martinelli was criticised for his disappointing form in 2024/25.

The north London outfit have become too overly reliant on Bukayo Saka, so they need another elite winger to share the load and are monitoring Rodrygo.

Earlier this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed Rodrygo has become Arsenal’s “dream” transfer target.

Romano said: “So there is interest from Arsenal. He’s a dream target for Arsenal.

“But it’s not even a negotiation at this point, because the only way to make it happen as a negotiation is for Rodrygo to tell Real Madrid, okay, I want to leave the club. And Rodrygo hasn’t done that so far.”

Rodrygo has shone for Real Madrid in the Champions League in recent seasons, but he slipped in the pecking order during the 2024/25 campaign as Kylian Mbappe’s arrival negatively impacted him.

The Brazil international’s fall from grace at Real Madrid has fuelled exit speculation and it’s been suggested that the La Liga giants have received a ‘staggering offer’ to sell him this summer.

Romano has provided an update on Arsenal’s interest, revealing the “only way” to sign him.

“On Rodrygo, what I’m hearing, is that the position of Arsenal is absolutely confirmed,” he explained.

“Arsenal like and appreciate Rodrygo and will add, not just a striker, but an important winger to their squad in the summer transfer window.

“Yes, they like the player and they are informed on the player, but they are not negotiating with Real Madrid, they have not approached the club or the player. We’re not even at the early stages.

“The only way to sign Rodrygo is if he goes and tells the club: ‘I want to leave the club.’ As far as I’m aware, he’s not told anything to Real Madrid. Arsenal would add to love Rodrygo but it’s not something concrete.”

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes has revealed a second condition, with it claimed that Real Madrid ‘will only sell’ Rodrygo if they recieve a bid worth 90 million euros (around £77m).

