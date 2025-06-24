According to reports, Arsenal are a ‘real option’ for Real Madrid and Brazil winger Rodrygo Goes, who has been deemed a ‘dream’ signing for the Gunners.

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their efforts to land key targets, as they are said to be set to make a huge opening bid for striker target Viktor Gyokeres.

Conflicting reports have emerged on Arsenal’s chase for a new striker as they are also linked with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, while they target upgrades in other options.

Arsenal are on the brink of completing their first summer signing and a report on Tuesday revealed who is ‘expected to be their next significant arrival’.

Another priority for the Gunners is to sign a new winger as Gabriel Martinelli was one of their disappointments in the 2024/25 campaign and they need to reduce their overly reliance on Bukayo Saka.

Real Madrid star Rodrgyo has been mentioned as an option, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealing that he is their “dream target”.

“So there is interest from Arsenal,” Romano revealed.

“He’s a dream target for Arsenal, but it’s not even a negotiation at this point, because the only way to make it happen as a negotiation is for Rodrygo to tell Real Madrid, okay, I want to leave the club. And Rodrygo hasn’t done that so far.”

Rodrygo endured a difficult season for Real Madrid during the 2024/25 campaign as he slipped in the pecking order following Kylian Mbappe’s move to the La Liga giants.

The 24-year-old was only a bit-part player for Real Madrid in 24/25 and it has been reported that he is not completely happy in Spain, though Romano has indicated that he is yet to ask to leave.

A new report from Spanish outlet Cadena Ser claims Rodrygo to Arsenal is a ‘real option’, with a move to the Premier League deemed his ‘most likely exit point’.

However, Rodrygo’s situation is ‘complicated’, so a ‘transaction’ will only take place ‘in August, not July’.

Arsenal ‘will try to sign him’ if Real Madrid open the door for Rodrygo to leave, but he intends to ‘explore his options’. The Spanish giants have also ‘set’ their asking price. The report adds: