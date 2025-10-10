What the Arsenal dressing room are saying about Premier League title, according to Gary Neville

The Arsenal players will finally be saying that the Premier League title is “ours” this season if they “knuckle down”, according to Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

The Gunners have been in good form so far this season with Mikel Arteta’s side taking advantage of two Liverpool slip-ups last week to go top of the Premier League.

Arsenal are one point clear of the defending Premier League champions after they let a five-point lead slip in a week by losing to Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

The Gunners invested heavily in their team over the summer with eight new signings and they will be confident they now have the depth to cope.

Neville is backing Arsenal to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2003 and reckons the Gunners dressing room will now be believing.

The Man Utd legend said on The Overlap: “Roy [Keane] said about expectation there on Arsenal in the last week because of people. I’m not quite sure at this stage that that will bring pressure to them.

“I think if they’re in that Arsenal dressing room now, I think even Mikel Arteta, their eyes should be wide open, saying, that prize is actually there now.

“I think for the first time, I reckon they actually might just sit in that dressing room and think, there’s a long way to go, but I actually think it’s ours this. And we’ve got to knuckle down and win.”

Fellow pundit Ian Wright believes it is now “up to them mentally to go and do it” after Arsenal finished as Premier League runners-up in the last three seasons.

Wright added: “What last week has done is reaffirm to people that, listen, we’ve got a great chance of winning the league.

“I think we’ve got the best squad in the league at the moment. It’s now up to the manager to make sure he puts the right pieces in the picture at the right time.

“We’ve seen a couple of results where I think he could have started different people to get the game done, but then he does his thing with bringing people on; he finished it well against Newcastle. He was more positive, exactly what we needed to be.

“Because last year, when Liverpool slipped up, we weren’t able to benefit. We didn’t take advantage. But when we did that against Newcastle, it made people realise, okay, this is a step forward in what we’re trying to do and shows we’re definitely in this fight as long as we can be.

“Now, talking about Arsenal, everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, it’s Arsenal now,’ because we’ve seen City and Liverpool falter.

“Arsenal are now in the driving seat, and this is where we see the mentality of our players. They’ve finished second three times; they know what to do. They’ve been chasing City and Liverpool for the last few seasons. It’s their time now, so it’s up to them mentally to go and do it.

“There’s already excitement to win it, and there’s no reason to be afraid of saying that. Arsenal are in a position to take it.”