Arsenal told they’ve ‘got to’ drop Saka as form is a concern for England ahead of World Cup

Bukayo Saka has been out of form in recent months.

Arsenal should drop Bukayo Saka for Noni Madueke amid the England international’s poor form, according to Ally McCoist, which is a concern ahead of the World Cup.

The Gunners have been having a great season in all competitions but their first blemish of the campaign came on Sunday as they lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City 2-0 at Wembley.

Arsenal are still in a commanding position in the Premier League, nine points clear of second-placed Man City, while they are still in the Champions League and FA Cup.

But some of their players are still being criticised with Arsenal winger Saka avoiding a lot of stick because he’s a fan favourite and extremely lovable character.

However, Saka has contributed just two goals and one assist in his last 16 matches for Arsenal in all competitions and Ray Parlour picked out the England international for criticism after their Carabao Cup final defeat.

Parlour told talkSPORT: “Too many people had off days.

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“Saka, he didn’t have a good game… He’s out of form, maybe lost a bit of confidence, I don’t know, belief?”

McCoist added: “I said maybe three or four months ago, I thought [Noni] Madueke, at that particular time, was a better prospect.”

It’s concerning as an England fan ahead of the World Cup, Parlour admitted: “It’s not ideal this year, going into the World Cup as well, if you’re an England fan. He’ll probably be playing on the right-hand side.”

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit raised the subject of Saka again later in the show, he said: “I have said for weeks, ‘I love Bukayo Saka’, I do. However, I think the form has dipped a little bit… I don’t know (why).”

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McCoist responded: “I’ll tell you what I think it is, I just think it’s a drop in form, I don’t know whether it’s a confidence thing.”

When asked whether Saka should come out of the team for a bit, McCoist replied: “I maybe would. Because I think you’ve got to pick your strongest team. We can argue about the goalkeeper position

“But I think, at this moment in time, you two guys know far more about Arsenal than I’ll ever know, I think Madueke deserves the starting position more than most, in that particular position.”

“Let’s answer the question, are we leaving him out?” McCoist asked. “I think you’ve got to, I really do.

“I think, actually, it might benefit the team and him at the same time, if you get him out for a couple of games.

“He’s a fantastic player and will continue to be a great player but at this moment in time, I just think he might need to be taken out.”

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