Arsenal duo subject of Saudi interest as Edu considers cashing in on £90m pair

Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus are being linked with moves to Saudi

Two Arsenal stars have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia, with the club seemingly being open to offers for both players.

The Gunners are in the midst of a title battle with Man City, but Edu will already have one eye on the upcoming transfer window.

Along with being linked with a number of high profile names from around Europe, it’s also thought that a number of first-team stars could depart in the summer.

The speculation surrounding Gabriel Jesus has picked up in recent weeks following a report from the Athletic that claimed Arsenal would be prepared to listen to offers for the Brazilian forward.

Mikel Arteta has since reaffirmed his confidence in Jesus, but the speculation surrounding the forward has continued to swirl.

“I don’t know where reports about Gabriel Jesus exit are coming from,” Arteta told reporters when discussing Jesus.

“We have no intention of letting Gabriel leave.”

Another Arsenal star who has been linked with the exit door is Thomas Partey and given he only has one year remaining on his deal, it makes sense that the club is considering cashing in.

Partey has spent the majority of the season on the treatment table, although he has made a return to the starting XI in recent months.

With both Jesus and Partey facing uncertain future’s at the club, the pair are now the subject of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

According to Give Me Sport, Saudi Arabia is a ‘potential destination’ for both players as Saudi Pro League clubs are ‘considering’ offering the pair ‘a lucrative contract offer’ to entice them to the Middle East.

This isn’t the first time that Partey has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as the Arsenal midfielder was a target for Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Khaleej in the summer.

In terms of Jesus, he seems determined to fight for his place in the Arsenal squad, although a lucrative contract offer could potentially turn his head.

“They already know if they want to [sign a striker] or not,” Jesus told reporters.

“Maybe this question is not for me but for them. My job is to try to work, train hard, improve what I have to improve and help Arsenal win games and after win trophies.

“The speculation will always be there, not only here but every club. People want to decide who the club wants to sign. This is not just happening at Arsenal but a lot of clubs.”

Both Jesus and Partey were signed for £45m and it remains to be seen how much the pair are worth these days.

