Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze ahead of the pre-season friendly match at the Broadfield Stadium

Arsenal will reportedly submit their opening bid for Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze ‘imminently’, but the transfer currently relies on Stuttgart’s pursuit of a Gunners player.

Eze is the Gunners’ top transfer target after they finally signed a new centre-forward, bringing in Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres for an initial £54million.

The Crystal Palace star has a £68m release clause, though some reports have claimed it’s expired, while others say it’s active until mid-August.

Mikel Arteta has already welcomed seven new first-team players this summer, but is keen to add Eze to bolster his wide and attacking-midfield options.

It was reported on Saturday that Arsenal’s opening bid for the 27-year-old would be made ‘early’ this week and now, according to Football Transfers, an opening bid from Arsenal for Eze is ‘imminent’.

The report claims a bid will be submitted for the England international ‘once the potential sale of Fabio Vieira to Stuttgart has progressed’.

Arsenal are currently ‘prioritising the departure’ of Vieira to ‘have more financial leeway’ to help facilitate the signing of Eze.

It’s added that talks between Stuttgart and Arsenal are ‘ongoing’, as the German club search for a replacement for Al-Ahli-bound Enzo Millot.

Stuttgart are ‘looking to pay’ £17m for the Portuguese midfielder and ‘Arsenal’s initial price tag is likely to be more than this’.

Both clubs are hoping to ‘get a deal done quickly’ and the Gunners’ ‘urgency stems from’ wanting to have a deal in place for Eze ‘this week’.

Eze also wants ‘clarity on his future’ and ‘is keen to become an Arsenal player as soon as possible’, with Palace taking on Liverpool in the Community Shield this Sunday.

The report adds:

Once Vieira’s exit is closer to being sorted, Arsenal will make their opening bid for Eze. As FootballTransfers recently revealed, the Gunners are looking to submit a first offer in the region of €60m. If Arsenal can manage to find common ground with Palace this week, Eze is not expected to feature on Sunday. The North London club are confident of agreeing a deal for the 27-year-old. However, the next few days are going to be crucial in determining whether or not Eze will be a Gunners player come the end of the window. He is keen on the move, but he is not actively trying to force through a transfer and could remain at Palace if no agreement is reached.

