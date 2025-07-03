Arsenal are expected to make a bid for Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze, according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

Eze has emerged as a top transfer target for Arsenal after another impressive season for the Eagles, who won the FA Cup in May.

The England international scored the only goal in the final against Manchester City and contributed to 25 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions in 2024/25.

He has a release clause in his Palace contract, believed to be worth £68million, and is wanted by both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently leading the race for Eze’s signature, and the player is very keen to join — despite helping guide Palace into Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

It could be a tough summer for the Eagles, who are also wary of interest from Premier League champions Liverpool in club captain Marc Guehi.

Palace will stand firm in negotiations for Eze and are likely to tell Arsenal — or any other interested club — to trigger his release clause or look elsewhere.

Regardless of their stance, Arsenal are expected to try and pay less than £68m, or structure a deal in that region with add-ons and staggered payments.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs reckons an official offer is imminent after Arsenal presented their project to Eze over the weekend.

“With Eze, he’s keen on a move, no doubt about that, and there was a meeting over the weekend where senior staff from Arsenal were present, pitching to Eze,” Jacobs told talkSPORT.

“There has been no bid yet, and that may add a complication.

“My understanding is that the release clause — the mechanism to trigger it — is complicated, a bit like Michael Olise.

“Arsenal want to go below the clause, or structure a deal differently around it.

“I do think we’ll get a situation where Arsenal place a bid — I don’t think this will go away.”

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Wednesday that Arsenal are also interested in Eze, with the England international open to joining.

He wrote on X: “After direct contact revealed on Monday, Eberechi Eze has opened doors to Arsenal move in clear way. He’s open to joining Arsenal project and attracted by this chance for his future. Arsenal are informed on release clause details and more.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal transfer insider Team News and Ticks has claimed that the deal for Eze “could be wrapped up in the next hour if they wanted to”, by meeting his release clause, as the midfielder is “desperate” to move to the Gunners.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is Arsenal’s only signing so far this summer, but Martin Zubimendi is expected to be announced soon, while Christian Norgaard’s transfer from Brentford should be completed next week.