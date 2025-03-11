Arsenal learn ridiculously low fee needed to sign long-term striker target from Euro giants

Arsenal have been given hope that they can finally land long-term striker target Dusan Vlahovic for a very low fee, as Juventus have been unable to agree a new contract with him.

The Gunners were keen on Vlahovic when he was in the process of leaving Fiorentina in 2022. They and Juventus were the main suitors for the striker, who had bagged 20 goals in the first half of that season, and the Turin outfit came out on top.

Arsenal have maintained their interest while Vlahovic has played for Juventus, and reportedly asked about him in the recent January window.

At the time, Juventus – where the striker has scored 55 goals in 135 games – still held onto hope that they could secure him to a new contract, but it seems all of that hope has dissipated.

Indeed, TBRFootball reports that Juventus’ highest earner has refused to take a pay cut, and talks have broken down, meaning he’ll be able to leave on a free in the summer of 2026.

As such, it’s believed Juve will accept just £25.1million this summer, for a player they spent £67million on in 2022.

Arsenal are likely to be one of the leading names in the queue, and will be happy to know they have a chance at landing a long-term target for a small fee, but the report suggests they will have competition from Premier League rivals.

It’s stated that along with the Gunners, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle are all being kept informed of Vlahovic’s potential availability.

Though Arsenal have tracked him for a while, it would not be a surprise to see any of those sides take a stab at such a low fee for a 25-year-old who has more than 100 goals to his name in club football.

While that could drive his price up, Juve will want to ensure they do make a sale in the coming summer, as the report states they are keen to sign current loanee Randal Kolo Muani to a permanent deal, and will ‘need to offload Vlahovic’ to do so.

