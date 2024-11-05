Edu Gaspar’s salary is set to triple after leaving Arsenal, according to reports.

Arsenal confirmed on Monday that Edu had resigned as their sporting director.

“Edu Gaspar has today resigned from his position as our Sporting Director,” the statement read.

“Edu, our former player and Invincible, re-joined us in the role of Technical Director in July 2019. He progressed through the club and was promoted to Sporting Director in November 2022, where he oversaw men’s, women’s and academy football.

“We thank Edu for the part he has played in our renewed football strategy and driving the club forward with the values of Arsenal in his heart.”

The club’s former midfielder added: “This was an incredibly hard decision to make.

“Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history. It has been a special journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given me.

“I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend.

“Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”

A report from The Independent states that Edu is set to join Evangelos Marinakis’ network of clubs, which includes Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

There might have been some financial motivation behind the Brazilian’s decision to leave the Gunners as it’s claimed his wage will be ‘improving by more than three times that of his existing salary at the Emirates’.

Edu helped Mikel Arteta make some huge signings over the years, most notably Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Following his decision to leave, Gunners co-chairman Josh Kroenke said: “We respect Edu’s decision and thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward.

“Everyone at the club wishes him well. We are all so fond of him and the positive energy he brings to everything and everyone.

“Change and evolution is a part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies. Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition.”

Though it is yet to be confirmed, Edu will help lead the recruitment process for Marinakis’ three clubs, Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave.