‘Major blow’ for Arteta with ‘key ally’ Edu ‘leaving’ Arsenal amid ‘power struggle’ claim

Arsenal sporting director Edu is set to leave the Emirates Stadium in a ‘major blow’ to Mikel Arteta, according to reports on Monday morning.

The Gunners hopes of winning the Premier League title this season are starting to fade after dropping points for a third consecutive match in the Premier League.

An Alexander Isak goal in the 12th minute secured all three points for Newcastle at St James’ Park and means Arsenal have now picked up just one point from three Premier League matches.

They remain five points behind second-placed Man City after Pep Guardiola’s side also slipped up in the title race with a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth – but Arteta’s side are now seven points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal have been getting closer over the last couple of seasons to winning the Premier League title with the Gunners missing out on the final day of the 2023/24 season to Man City.

Edu has been credited with helping Arsenal sign many of the players, like Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, who have helped Arteta take the Gunners to the next level in their pursuit of a league title.

And now the Daily Mail claims that Edu ‘is leaving’ Arsenal in a ‘major blow’ to Arteta as the Spaniard loses a ‘key ally’ at the north London club.

The report adds:

‘Talks have been ongoing with the club’s hierarchy and while the reasons are currently unclear, it is his decision to go. More details are expected to emerge in the next 24 hours. ‘It is thought there may have been a reshuffle in responsibilities among the Arsenal hierarchy in key positions but it is ‘too simplistic’ to suggest there has been a power struggle, one source told Mail Sport.’

Edu’s decision has coincided with disappointing results on the pitch in recent weeks and Arteta was frustrated by the result against Newcastle over the weekend.

The Arsenal boss said: “We started the game really well. I think we were on top of it, we looked sharp, we looked alive and then in one action, direct play, second ball which they are really good at. They put the ball in behind with an unbelievable cross and finish.

“After that, momentum changes, the energy shifts, they know how they want to play and it’s clear and then you get two options in that kind of game.

“We weren’t good enough and didn’t have enough answers to get out of that, especially creating the threat that we needed, so at the end, you are reliant on two or three big chances that we had with Mikel, two with Declan and one with Gabi.

“Not enough threat to change the game in any moment and win it. That’s the frustrating part, but credit to them as well for what they did.”

On the feeling around the Premier League standings, Arteta added: “I understand that the last eight, nine, 10 games last year we didn’t talk about it, and we’re not going to talk about it now. It’s about how we react.

“We’re not going to find the right answers or words right now to describe, but how we feel, we certainly have to put it out on that field on Wednesday night against Inter.”