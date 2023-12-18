Edu reacts Arsenal vs Porto Champions League draw and sends warning to Gunners stars

Arsenal sporting director Edu has warned the Gunners players that they must “respect” Porto’s wealth of Champions League experience in their last-16 clash.

The Gunners, who are currently leaders of the Premier League, will face Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw was made at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon on Monday.

Arsenal were convincing winners of Group B on their return to the competition after a six-year absence with Mikel Arteta able to rest players in their last group match against PSV Eindhoven last week.

Porto have qualified for the Champions League in the last 12 seasons in a row and could go top of the Liga Portugal if they beat Sporting Lisbon tonight in a second versus third clash.

And Edu reckons Porto will provide Arsenal with a stern test with the Brazilian urging Arteta’s players to “respect” the opposition.

Edu told the club’s official website from the draw in Nyon: “We are going to play against a club that is very used to playing in the competition because they play in it every single year and they have a lot of players as well with big experience.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Dyche, Arsenal midfield praised as City, Liverpool criticised

“We have to understand how are we going to play and respect them as much as we can.

“We will play our game and see if we can go through this stage.

“We can see how they are playing, how organised they are, and the players that they have.

“Porto is a club that you have to be really prepared to play against or we’ll have problems, so what we have to concentrate on is maintaining our levels and the way we are playing.”

When asked how far Arsenal can go in the Champions League this season, Edu added: “The most important thing for us is to maintain our performances and the way we are playing.

“That’s our focus, that’s where we want to be and want to keep growing, so let’s see how far we can go in the competition.

“We want to try and go as far as possible, but we are very much concentrating on playing well, performing well and playing the best football we can, and then we’ll see how far we go.”

READ MORE: Arsenal earn title boost by beating bogey team Brighton as Arteta gets redemption for May defeat