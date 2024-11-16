Arsenal: Edu replacement will be ‘different direction’ to top target as ex-Prem chief hints at danger

Arsenal have been tipped to go in a different direction than Tim Steidten for the director position

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness feels Arsenal will go in a “different direction” to Tim Steidten when replacing Edu, and the West Ham director could “have to go” from his current club.

Arsenal sae sporting director Edu leave his role at the club after two years in the role, and five years at the club on the whole. He seemingly left as his views for the future at the club were different to some colleagues.

It looks as if he is set for a role at Nottingham Forest, while also overseeing the other clubs owned by Evangelos Marinakis.

Arsenal themselves are obviously on the hunt for a replacement for Edu, and West Ham director Steidten has been tipped to take over, with a report stating the Gunners were looking at hiring him.

However, as per former Premier League chief Wyness, though Steidten could be given a reduced role at Arsenal, it’s likely they won’t hire him, and the West Ham man could be in danger in his current role.

“Football’s always blamed for rewarding failure. I know Steidten had problems with Moyes, he won that battle. He was then responsible for the appointment of [Julen] Lopetegui,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“He will carry that can. Maybe he could have a diminished role at Arsenal, where the executive team are a lot stronger.

“They would manage a lot of issues and keep him in a tighter box. Arsenal could be a route for him, but I think they’ll go in a different direction.

“I think Steidten won’t get that gig. But if Lopetegui has to go at West Ham, then he may have to go as well.”

Wyness does not suggest who Arsenal could look at instead, but recent reports have stated that Real Sociedad director of football Roberto Olabe will leave at the end of the season, and it’s been claimed he is doing so with aims at joining Arsenal.

