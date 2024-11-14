Edu is leaving Arsenal after five years.

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a replacement for sporting director Edu, who recently confirmed he’s leaving the club after five years.

Edu has played a huge role in Arsenal’s development under head coach Mikel Arteta as they have become regular contenders for the Premier League title.

The 46-year-old is regarded as one of football’s leading sporting directors, so it was a shock when it was announced that he had decided to leave Arsenal.

He reportedly rejected a ‘lucrative’ offer from Arsenal to become a global head of football for Evangelos Marinakis, who owns Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave.

Last week, a report from respected journalist David Ornstein revealed Edu ‘will serve a six-month notice period’ and assistant Jason Ayto ‘steps up on an interim basis’ while Arsenal ‘conduct the process of securing a permanent successor’.

There has been a fresh development as a report from The Athletic has revealed that ‘Real Sociedad director of football Roberto Olabe to leave at end of season’.

This is said to be a ‘surprise development that will place some of the game’s leading clubs on high alert’. The report explained.

‘Olabe told Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay of his decision last summer, before the transfer window that saw him secure the sale of Mikel Merino to Arsenal and negotiate with Liverpool over Martin Zubimendi’s proposed switch to Anfield, although the midfielder eventually chose to stay. ‘Despite his contract running until June 2026, Olabe has opted to step aside early; he wanted to give Real Sociedad sufficient warning and their process to replace him is advanced. ‘The club later announced the move while also confirming that Erik Bretos, who currently oversees the club’s recruitment and scouting, will replace him from next season. ‘Olabe does not yet have a new job but is certain to attract significant interest after an impressive spell in San Sebastian.’

A subsequent report in Italy claims Olabe ‘aims for Arsenal’ and has already ‘secured’ his next move.

‘Roberto Olabe will leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season and everything points to him having already secured a new destination. ‘According to various reports that have reached the editorial office, the sporting director’s destination could take him to London, specifically to Arsenal. ‘The team coached by Mikel Arteta needs to reinforce its technical secretary, and Edu will leave the position on June 30, so all bets point to Olabe as a replacement.’

Gary Neville has said “something doesn’t smell right” with Edu’s exit from Arsenal.

“Something doesn’t smell right and you’re thinking, ‘If something doesn’t smell right and it doesn’t look right, it’s normally not right’,” Neville said.

“We haven’t got the detail, we don’t know what’s happening completely. We know that, obviously, he’s going to go and work for the owner of Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos.

“If I was Arsenal, you’d be asking serious questions how you’ve lost your sporting director of what is an amazing football club, a club that I’ve just said is the second club in England, in terms of history and tradition, to go and work for the guy who runs Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest.

“It doesn’t sound right to me. Now look, it might be a financial package which is just so sensational for Edu that basically he thinks: ‘Well actually, I can’t turn it down for my family’. But I can’t believe he’s not earning significant money at Arsenal.”