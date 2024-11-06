Arsenal: Edu replacement identified; ‘set for wider role’ after Arteta reveals ‘plan’ – ‘happened quickly’

Arsenal have reportedly identified a candidate to replace former sporting director Edu, who is leaving to join Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Edu would be leaving Arsenal after being offered the chance to become a global head of football for Nottm Forest chief Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Olympiacos and Rio Ave.

It was initially indicated that Edu was leaving Arsenal for the money, but a report from The Telegraph rejected a ‘lucrative pay rise’ offer to stay on at the Emirates because he was adamant about pursuing this new role.

‘Edu turned down a lucrative pay rise at Arsenal to pursue his aim of becoming a global head of football. ‘The Brazilian is now intent on working for a multi-club ownership and has received several offers since his shock decision to resign from Arsenal which was confirmed on Monday. ‘It is understood that the Premier League club attempted to persuade their sporting director to stay and were prepared to offer him a significant improvement on his salary which may even have been more than he will be paid in his new role.’

A follow-up report from The Telegraph claims Arsenal have identified Edu’s replacement as assistant sporting director Jason Ayto is ‘poised to fill the gap’.

‘Jason Ayto, the well-regarded assistant sporting director, is set for a wider role while Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke and key executives Tim Lewis and Richard Garlick decide with Arteta on how best to move forward.’

Arsenal are back in action on Wednesday night as they face Inter Milan in the Champions League group stages. During his pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta reacted to Edu’s exit and lifted the lid on their “plan” moving forward.

Arteta said: “Everything happened very quickly. We both had this special chemistry and really enjoyed working together. He has an amazing opportunity now to do something else in a different role and he believes that is the right professional move for him. We have to respect that.”

Asked whether he had any message for the club’s fans, Arteta added: “The plan and the vision that starts with the ownership is very clear – it is going to continue.

“We have a very strong leadership team with unbelievable know-how and a real passion and great feelings for the football club.

“We are not going to stop where we are at the moment and across the club. The excitement, the passion and the understanding of where we want to take this journey remains intact and that means opportunities for somebody else to come and fulfil their role.”