Arsenal efforts to save Zubimendi deal ramp up with two stars offered to beat Bayern Munich

Arsenal are reportedly attempting to secure the services of Martin Zubimendi by offering up two of their own stars, in the hopes that they can beat Bayern Munich to the snare.

Arsenal have long been admirers of Zubimendi. They tried for him last January, but the midfielder wanted to remain with boyhood club Real Sociedad.

Arsenal have kept their eyes on him, and are fully back in the mix now, with a recent report stating the move is ‘virtually completed’ for the summer.

But a follow-up report states that fellow interest side Bayern Munich could have the upper hand, given they have the advantage in financial muscle and the ‘solidity’ of their sporting project.

In terms of finances, to achieve something akin to the €60million (£50.5m) release clause, Arsenal are willing to offer up two of their players.

Indeed, reports in Spain suggest they would give up defensive pair Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior. Neither man has played consistently this season – for Tomiyasu, that has been due to injury, though the signing of Riccardo Calafiori would have pushed him down the pecking order anyway.

To tie the deal up, it’s said Arsenal will offer a further €30million (£25.3m). It remains to be seen whether Sociedad will accept those terms, having held firm on the release clause to this point.

But personal terms do not seem to be an issue. According to a report from FootballTransfers, personal terms have been agreed between the Gunners and Zubimendi, though they still want to convince him that leaving Spain is the best thing for him.

That report also suggests that Arsenal are willing to pay Zubimendi’s release clause in full in order to beat Bayern to the punch.

It is also stated that a January move to the Emirates can’t be ruled out, but the likeliest course of action is the Spaniard moving there in the summer.

