Arsenal are leading the way on and off the pitch

As Mikel Arteta’s side march towards what would be Arsenal’s first Premier League title since 2004, while also preparing for a Champions League final that has transformed north London from hopeful to hysterical, the club are increasingly presenting themselves as an institution attempting to win on every front.

On the pitch, Arsenal have become one of Europe’s most complete teams. Off it, they are trying to position themselves as one of football’s environmental leaders.

In modern football, those ambitions are often treated as mutually exclusive. Sustainability is framed as a cost rather than an investment, or worse, as an inconvenience to elite performance. Arsenal are betting heavily on the opposite being true.

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The timing is not accidental. Success creates scrutiny, but it also creates influence. Arsenal know that a Champions League finalist attracting millions of viewers globally has a louder voice than a club finishing sixth and quietly swapping out light bulbs behind the scenes. That visibility matters when the club talks about environmental targets, supporter behaviour or corporate responsibility.

The scale of Arsenal’s sustainability commitments is ambitious by football standards. The club remain committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040, a target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Interim goals include reducing direct greenhouse gas emissions by 42 per cent by 2030, based on 2021 levels, before cutting them by 90 per cent by 2040. Arsenal were also the first Premier League club to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, a move that looked mildly performative at the time but has since become a central part of the club’s identity.

And unlike some clubs that talk broadly about “raising awareness” while continuing to operate like travelling rock bands, Arsenal have at least built tangible infrastructure around those promises.

The Emirates Stadium continues to operate entirely on renewable electricity, something Arsenal have maintained since partnering with Octopus Energy in 2016. The club’s 2.5MWh battery energy storage system remains one of the standout examples of football attempting to modernise its energy use in practical terms rather than through vague branding exercises. Arsenal say the system can power the entire 60,000-seat stadium for a full matchday, helping reduce both emissions and operating costs.

There is an irony in Arsenal becoming sustainability evangelists while simultaneously chasing the financially and physically bloated demands of modern elite football. This is still a club flying across Europe, selling mountains of merchandise and operating within a sport built on relentless consumption. Critics are quick to point that out, and not unfairly.

Supporters online have questioned how any major football club can realistically reach net zero while staging international tours, producing multiple new kit ranges each year and encouraging ever-growing commercial expansion.

Yet Arsenal’s efforts are not limited to headline-grabbing targets.

At the Sobha Realty Training Centre, the club say they have become 95 per cent free of single-use plastic bottles, saving more than 150,000 disposable bottles annually across club operations. Water recycling systems at London Colney reportedly recycle more than 4.5 million litres of water every year to help maintain the pitches, while increased biodiversity projects have introduced wild flowers and additional tree planting around the training ground.

Did you know, 100,000 tonnes of sportswear ends up in landfill every year in the UK alone?

The matchday experience itself has also changed. Arsenal’s reusable cup scheme, first introduced several years ago, now eliminates around 20,000 single-use plastic cups per game. In a season when Emirates Stadium has hosted some of the loudest and most emotionally charged nights since its opening, those details can feel invisible amid the noise. But the club sees them as proof that supporter behaviour can shift when systems are designed properly.

And perhaps that is where Arsenal’s sustainability strategy differs most noticeably from football’s usual corporate language. The club increasingly frame environmental work as culture-building rather than compliance.

The Arsenal Forest project in Bore, Kenya, now hosts more than 50,000 trees across a 50-acre site originally linked to offsetting the carbon footprint of matchday programmes. What began as a relatively modest initiative has evolved into one of the club’s flagship environmental projects, combining reforestation with local employment and education opportunities.

Closer to home, Arsenal have also expanded education programmes in partnership with organisations including Sustained Futures and Football For Future, engaging hundreds of academy players and local young people in sustainability training. The club say more than 650 participants have now taken part in courses and workshops aimed at embedding environmental awareness into everyday decision-making.

Of course, football clubs rarely receive universal praise for this kind of work. Rivals will inevitably sneer at sustainability campaigns the same way they mock shirt launches, social media videos or club documentaries. Success softens that ridicule. Nobody laughs quite as loudly when the team at the centre of the messaging is also sitting top of the league and preparing for European finals.

That broader context matters.

For years, Arsenal were accused of prioritising aesthetics, branding and long-term planning over the raw business of winning trophies. The Emirates era became shorthand for restraint, compromise and corporate polish.

Arteta’s Arsenal have changed the emotional temperature entirely. The stadium now feels connected to the team in a way it often did not a decade ago, and the club’s off-field messaging suddenly lands differently when supporters feel emotionally invested in the direction of the project.

Whether Arsenal ultimately lift the Premier League trophy or the European Cup this season, they are already trying to define success more broadly than silverware alone.

Cynics will call it branding. Idealists will call it leadership. The truth is probably somewhere in between.

To learn more about Pledgeball and how you can pledge to help your club shoot up the sustainability standings, visit Pledgeball.org.