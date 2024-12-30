Liverpool’s brilliance should be embarrassing to Arsenal as Arne Slot does not ‘know the league’…

Salah: Out of this world

Not sure what planet Salah thinks he’s playing on at the minute but it certainly isn’t mine.

Aidan, Lfc (you know someone’s special if he can look a little like Bergkamp)

When contracts news > transfer news

18 years of supporting the club, and every transfer window witnesses my search history having ‘Liverpool Transfer News’ as the top searched term;

Cut to December 30th, 2024 and for the first time, contract extensions take center-stage over transfers.

With all the praise showered on the Liverpool management, they should be looking at themselves as to how they have allowed to be in a position where the three biggest players of the club can technically start talking of moving to other clubs. Uncharacteristic.

Happy to be labelled as one of the more glass-half-empty fans but please get those contracts sorted.

Given their age and season; Salah and VVD look most likely to stay; one in Ballon D’or form and the other the Dutch captain of one of the best clubs in the world.

Hopefully Trent signing the chatter to shush is positive news for the fan-base.

And the team was top-class in London, who’s our next opponent?

M.Nair. Mumbai (Happy New Year in advance)

Postecoglou is clueless

I still continue to insist Ange Postecoglou is the most clueless manager in the PL.

After battling to get in front against Wolves – he obviously instructed the players to defend the whole second half to protect Spurs lead.

I am also not sure how much he does on the training ground, because some of the crossing, especially, is well below par. Ange also continues to point to his injury list – but I insist that the team selected is good enough to win matches. Just use the right tactics! If his short-passing madness in the Spurs defensive third continues, more goals will go in at our end.

It is also incomprehensible why Ange does not instruct the keeper to kick long in such close matches as Jose Sa did for Wolves. This takes the pressure off the two centre-backs. Surely, this is fairly obvious isn’t it? Especially as a third goal would have settled it.

Jim Sokol



Does anybody still think Arsenal can win it?

Just a quick sanity check to see if there’s still a single Arsenal supporter out there deluded enough to think Arsenal can win the PL title?

Assuming such lunacy isn’t real, what to make of a manager given over 5 years, and £750m, getting schooled by a PL novice none of the Liverpool fans actively wanted, and barely knew? 🤔

There’s a lesson in there surely for the “who would you replace him with” brigade: if the club has the competent staff in place, finding a suitable upgrade isn’t rocket science. If Klopp can be replaced, a non-entity like Arteta who’s won nothing comparable, can be. Nobody is going to convince me there isn’t a manager anywhere in the world, able to improve on 5 years, over £750m spent and yet bitching to the press about “having a thin squad”. This Arteta guy is a FAKE BREWSTERS MILLIONS at this point!

Incredible that it’s December and Arsenal’s title aspirations are already dead – and mark my words it’s set to get worse in Saka’s absence, (as the laughable spectre of Arsenal clinging on and running the ball towards the corner flag in stoppage time, at home to IPSWICH – no disrespect intended – aptly shows).

This is going to turn into a top 4 scrap for Arsenal in Saka’s absence. But never you mind because come May, Arsenal fans will rewrite history and claim that Arteta edging out Pep for the Top 4 is a “seismic achievement”. You know, the same way finishing runners-up to Leicester in 2016 was “something 18 other clubs would have loved to have”. Always lowering that bar.

Stewie Griffin (Actively rooting for Forest to make top 4)

Look who doesn’t ‘know the league’…

I wonder what the ‘he doesn’t know the league’ brigade will say when Arne Slot wins the Premier League in his very first season. Oh, and he’s coming from the much-maligned Eredivisie.

Tunji, Lagos

Once in a blue moon

Cool to see City win against Leicester. Reminded me of the solar eclipse last spring except I saved some cash on not having to buy glasses.

Jason G

Happy New Year

Manchester City is crumbling in real time.

Nottingham Forest is in second f****ing place.

Liverpool are going to win the league.

My club is going to ruin another manager.

Happy f***ing New Year everyone.

Gaptoothfreak, Man Utd, Somewhere on Earth

What does Ebenezer Ratcliffe want?

With another bit of Ratcliffe prickery in the news as he plugs another “massive” money burner – the club’s charity funding – it’s clear that Jim didn’t come here to save MUFC. It probably should’ve been obvious to me that if the Glazers let someone into the boardroom without leaving themselves, they must see eye-to-eye on most things. One has to wonder whether his pitch to them was “you keep doing you, I’m happy to take the abuse for it”.

That said, it leaves me asking one thing. What’s the plan? Obviously it’s not footballing excellence, or even competence. It’s not about legacy, clearly it’s not about passion for the club. So why? Surely Jim and his mates understand the cash cow will dry out if they keep treating fans like sh*t while dismantling the club this way. Yeah, this is Man U etc. but the blood will run dry eventually. Enough years with no sporting merit, no excitement and no exposure will leave them looking very Milan-esque. Then what?

Banks and alcoholic beverages will only sponsor you when you’re good Jim. You’re treading dangerously close to becoming a “betting company as main sponsor” calibre of club, and when you’re not sexy anymore you won’t even have anything to suck out of the club anymore. At that point you might actually need the taxpayer to buy you things rather than just shamelessly demand it.

40k a year. 40,000. That’s about two days of Antony. Pathetic.

Tom (hates obscenely rich w*nkers even more than I hate United), LFC

Did INEOS cock it with Ashworth sack?

Is anyone else wondering if Ineos made a mistake in firing Ashworth, given the upheaval a new coach’s 3-5-2 system would cause across all the club’s age groups, compared to the existing 4-3-3?

Additionally, they must get rid of all the unsuitable players and sign new players capable of following the new coach’s formation and instructions.

Ineos is supposed to be known for their expertise in strategic thinking….NOT. 😂

PSR requirements are preventing Ineos from affording new players due to their financial constraints, again expertise in strategic thinking….NOT. 🤡

Perhaps Ashworth, considered the cost and time required to make such seismic changes within a club. I think he will look back on his sacking from the Mancs, as a lucky escape with only minor damage to his reputation

How could a clever man jump into such a moving clown car?

TD1

Nottingham Forest and their Wall

As far as ‘most fitting name for a footballer’, if you didn’t know already – Murillo can mean a small wall. Muro is ‘wall’ and an andaluz diminutive is illo. Pronounced eeyo.

A great signing for the tricky trees and surely on the cards to get signed by an elite team.

Talking of trees, the other one I know is Dani Olmo, which is a type of tree, probably elm. And could yet be an amazing free transfer – a gift from the three wise men on the twelfth day of Christmas, if FCB don’t get their club’s finances shipshape & Bristol fashion sharpish.

Happy New Year to all here.

Peter, Andalucia