Arsenal encouraged to move for Tottenham target after two big admissions from Prem attacker

Arsenal have been given encouragement that they could land Tottenham target Antoine Semenyo if they wanted, as he has admitted he is an Arsenal fan, and wants to play Champions League football.

Semenyo has been one of Bournemouth’s most important assets for the past couple of seasons. Last term, his second at the club, he bagged eight goals and two assists in 33 Premier League games.

In the first six games of this term, the attacker netted three goals and an assist. He has piqued the interest of bigger Premier League sides Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle and many others as a result of his performances so far this term.

But Arsenal have now been encouraged that they could land Semenyo if they wanted him, given he is both a fan of the club, and is desirous of playing Champions League football.

“I am an Arsenal fan,” Semenyo told The Athletic.

“I don’t conflict the two with my job. It is great to play against Arsenal, a team I have watched all my life and I want to play for the top clubs as well. In order for that to happen I need to prove it.

“Yeah, any team that plays Champions League, Europa [League] — that’s the aim. I know that’s not going to come with a click of my fingers, it’s going to take some time. It’s going to take goals.

“It’s going to take a lot of consistent performances. But I’ve worked all my life for that and I’m just going to continue working hard. That’s my mentality.”

Recent reports suggested that Semenyo will be available for between £40-50million, and while movement is said to be unlikely in January, sides could spring into life in the summer.

If the attacker has continued his good form by then, it would not be a surprise to see a big transfer battle involving some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

