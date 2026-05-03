Arsenal ‘enquire’ about €70m record-breaking ‘phenomenon’ and get immediate response

Real Madrid have told Arsenal in no uncertain terms the chances of Endrick moving to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has revealed that Chelsea, too, have been sent the same message.

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP last summer and also have Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz on their books.

However, the futures of both Jesus and Havertz at Arsenal are uncertain, with Arsenal keen on signing another striker this summer.

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is a top target for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta.

Talks over a potential deal for the former Manchester City striker have already been held, but Arsenal are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

CaughtOffside reported last month that Arsenal are planning an ‘ambitious move’ for Endrick, who is on loan at Lyon from Real Madrid at the moment.

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Endrick struggled for playing time in the first half of the season when Xabi Alonso was the Madrid manager.

The 19-year-old Brazil international striker moved to Lyon on a loan deal in the January transfer window, and he has been a star for the French club.

Endrick has found the back of the net seven times and has given seven assists in 18 appearances for Lyon.

Real Madrid respond to Arsenal ‘enquiries’ about Endrick

Arsenal’s dream of bringing Endrick to the Emirates Stadium has been dashed, with TEAMtalk reporting that Real Madrid have no plan whatsoever to send him out on loan or sell him this summer.

The reliable transfer media outlet has reported that Arsenal, along with Chelsea, have ‘made enquiries over the teenager’s availability in recent weeks’.

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However, Real Madrid have made their ‘stance’ on the Brazilian striker ‘clear’.

According to the report, the Spanish and European giants have ‘informed’ both Arsenal and Chelsea that Endrick is ‘firmly part of their first-team plans for next season’.

Endrick himself wants to return to Madrid from his loan spell at Lyon and try to cement his place in the Los Blancos team.

Alvaro Arbeloa is now the Madrid manager, but it is unlikely that the Spaniard will be in charge of (arguably?) the biggest club in the world next season.

Endrick has made 40 appearances for Madrid so far in his career, scoring seven goals and giving one assist in the process.

Madrid secured the services of Endrick from Palmeiras for a total of €70million (£60.4m) in December 2022, as reported by FIFA.com at the time.

The report noted that Endrick, who was just 16 years of age at the time, became ‘the most expensive Brazilian ever’ to join Madrid.

FIFA described Endrick as ‘a phenomenon’ and revealed that Xavi wanted to sign him for Barcelona when the Spaniard was in charge of the Catalan giants.

Endrick teamed up with Madrid in July 2024 after he turned 18.

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