Arsenal defender Ben White wants “to be back” for England after Thomas Tuchel named his first squad as the new Three Lions boss.

The 27-year-old starred for the Gunners last season as they finished runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League on the final day of the campaign last season – but has not featured in the national team squad since the 2022 World Cup.

White returned early from Qatar for what the Football Association called “personal reasons” and reports later emerged of an alleged bust-up with former England assistant Steve Holland.

White’s versatility would’ve come in handy for England at Euro 2024 as the Three Lions reached the final, where they eventually lost to Spain, before Gareth Southgate and assistant Holland resigned from their positions.

The England international has had injury issues this season and made only seven Premier League starts under Mikel Arteta for Arsenal this term.

But new England boss Tuchel, who named his first Three Lions squad on Friday, has revealed that he has spoken to White and that the Arsenal defender would “love” to be back in contention.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Tuchel said of White: “He’d love to be back in the squad. I just think it’s a bit too early now given the seriousness of the injury that he had.”

He added: “We are honoured speaking to him, speaking to Ben, delighted that he’s back on the bench. Now it’s just a question of getting more minutes, more rhythm. He wants to be back.”

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Stan Collymore said in March last year that White “should never be called up again” after refusing to play under Southgate.

“The biggest talking point from Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad is that Ben White refused to be called up,” Collymore told Caught Offside at the time.

“The defender, according to The Athletic, doesn’t want to represent his country for several reasons, including finding it difficult being further down in Southgate’s pecking order.

“Firstly, and assuming The Athletic’s report is accurate, what a disgrace. If every player took that same stance, international football would be chaos and probably couldn’t happen. Being called up to represent your county is an honour, you should want to do it regardless of whether you’re the first name on the manager’s teamsheet or the last.”

Collymore continued: “Even though I am incredibly disappointed a player has made this decision, I don’t think it’s a great loss to England. White is having a decent season for Arsenal, but I don’t think he’s good enough anyway.

“Credit where it’s due — he is certainly versatile — he can play at right back, centre-back and even drift into midfield, but there is no way he’s going to get in ahead of Kyle Walker or John Stones, both of whom can also play those roles.

“So for me, thanks but no thanks, Mr White. We know you want to be a nailed-on starter, but you can’t always get exactly what you want, especially at international level and especially in tournament football. It’s a squad game, and if you’re lucky enough to get a chance, it’s on you to take it, but he’s refused the opportunity, so in my opinion, he should never be called up again — regardless of who is in charge.”