Arsenal have made an ‘enquiry’ to Bayern Munich over a move for midfielder Leon Goretzka as a replacement for Mikel Merino, according to reports.

Rumours have been rife on deadline day over a shock Arsenal move for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali on the back of Merino’s long-term injury.

A statement from Arsenal read: “Mikel is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with the aim of returning to full training before the end of the season.

“Everyone is fully focused on supporting Mikel to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

On a move for Tonali, German journalist Florian Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE | Arsenal are exploring a surprising Deadline Day move for Sandro #Tonali.

‘Very difficult at this stage, as Newcastle have rejected an initial approach.’

Journalist Nicolo Schira added that Arsenal are ‘really working’ on a deal for Tonali with Newcastle – who obviously don’t want to sell on deadline day – asking for a £100m fee.

But CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs then revealed that Arsenal had made ‘no contact’ with Newcastle, who insist the Italy international is not for sale, and The Athletic’s David Ornstein backed that claim, adding that it was Tonali’s agent who sparked the rumours.

He wrote on X: ‘Sandro Tonali offered to Arsenal by agent so #AFC explored but no contact with Newcastle United; nothing will happen this window. 25yo’s camp put idea to Andrea Berta so looked into as per any player of interest. #NUFC exit now impossible’.

Arsenal have meanwhile reached out to Bayern to ask about the availability of Goretzka, according to talkSPORT.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund revealed last week that the 30-year-old midfielder will leave the club at the end of the season, but the report claims a move to Arsenal ‘at this stage appears unlikely’.

Journalist Miguel Delaney said earlier on deadline day that Arsenal are ‘more likely’ to not make a midfield signing, and may instead hand more game time to Max Dowman.

He wrote on X: ‘Arsenal have been surveying options given Merino injury but more likely they leave it, as there’s an awareness Dowman can step up. They’re conscious he has to be managed well at his age, but also looks ready for impact moments.’

Mikel Arteta said in his press conference ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea on Tuesday that he and the Arsenal chiefs “need to find solutions” after Merino’s injury.

Arteta said: “Of course. I mean, when you lose a big player like this in the squad with four months to go and all the competitions to play for, you need to look.

“We need to do everything that we possibly can to see if we have a player that is available. And if we don’t, we keep what we have.”

“At this level, especially for four months, you have to be a player that has the capacity to adapt immediately and impact the team. That’s not easy. But if it were easy, we wouldn’t be here. So, we need to find solutions and try.”

And Arteta didn’t dismiss the possibility of signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – who’s been training with the Under-21s for the past few months to regain his fitness – as a temporary replacement.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since departing Besiktas last summer, and when asked if he was an option, Arteta replied: “We explore every option.”