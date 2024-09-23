Haaland labels Arsenal star a ‘f*****g clown’ as he issues brutal two-word Arteta put down

Man City striker Erling Haaland branded Gabriel Jesus a “f*****g clown” in the aftermath of the Citizens’ 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

The Norway international opened the scoring on just nine minutes with Haaland bagging his tenth goal in City’s opening five Premier League matches of the season.

But Arsenal equalised through a stunning strike from Riccardo Calafiori before taking the lead before half-time when Gabriel Magalhaes knocked in the Gunners’ second.

Arsenal had to play the entire second half with ten men after Leandro Trossard was sent off for a second bookable offence after kicking the ball away.

And, although that made things tricky for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s men held on until the very last minute of injury time when John Stones scored a dramatic late equaliser for Man City.

There were chaotic scenes at the final whistle as some players confronted the referee, and each other, over a number of incidents in an entertaining affair.

Haaland, in particular, seemed to be involved in a lot of the squabbles with footage showing the Man City striker approaching Arsenal boss Arteta and telling him to “stay humble”.

The Norway international said on the footage on Sky Sports: “Stay humble, eh. Stay humble, eh.”

Before clashing with former Man City forward Jesus, with Haaland heard calling the Brazil international a “f*****g clown”.

Facing up to Jesus, Haaland said: “What what what what… Talking about what, I wasn’t talking, f*****g clown. What are you talking about, get the f**k away you f*****g clown.”

One of the big talking points after the match was Trossard’s sending off but both Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville claim that the Arsenal star knew what he was doing when he kicked the ball away.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “There’s no doubt he’s heard the whistle but it comes so quickly after the whistle it means he can get away with it. But he knows what he’s doing.”

Neville added: “The reason he (Oliver) knows he’s heard the whistle is because he’s half pulled out of kicking it away. He doesn’t go fully through it.”

Carragher continued: “What is he doing? The position his team find themselves in, and how pivotal these games are when you’re looking at points totals at the end of the season. Ridiculous thing to do.”