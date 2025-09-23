Mikel Arteta is defended by Arsenal fans while we have an expose of Liverpool’s rewritten history.

Great Scott!

As a Scot, I’m proud to say we now have a player who is officially better than Olise, Van Dijk, Haaland and Bellingham. World Cup here we come!

Mike, LFC, Dubai

On dishonest pundits and Liverpool’s defence

After having a laugh yesterday about Liverpool potentially bottling the league this season I watched and read a few interviews of pundits like Keane and Lineker talking up how good Liverpool are doing this season. Keane in particular started harping on about what a terrible defence of the league title Lfc provided in 20/21.

But that is not how I remember it at all. So I decided to check back through results and tables (those tables on f365 are dead handy).

And it struck me that some pundits really try to be over dramatic all the time. Five games gone and Liverpool are supposedly great. But on Xmas Day 2020 Liverpool were 4 points clear of Leicester in second after 14 games, and 5 and 8 clear of Utd and City (both had a game in hand). We had beaten Arsenal and Chelsea and drawn with City.

They’d had a few bad games (Villa!!!) but were otherwise sitting pretty.

Then an awful Xmas / January and suddenly we were in third behind city and Utd. February wasn’t much better and we dropped down to midtable. And it was only a late burst (and Allison header) that scrambled us back up to third.

The point of this is not to claim we had a good defence of our title in 20/21, (cos we didn’t!!) but to point out that people and pundits get very carried away sometimes.

Our 20/21 season was going great until it wasn’t. Tired team, injured players, missing players etc can happen at any point. I remember people lauding us back in December 2020 while wondering what had happened to City. Well… we hit a very bad patch and City hit their juggernaut form from Xmas on and that was the end of that.

This season has started well, but I know how quickly Keane and others will dramatically change their minds and start laying claim to ‘bad champions’ if we lose a few games.

Some pundits get called boring for just doing basic football analysis, while others get praised for their supposed honesty. But it’s not honesty. They just say the most dramatic thing they can say. It’s actually horribly dishonest.

Hopefully our good defence of the league title continues for the whole season so the pundits don’t get too much whiplash from their kneejerk reactions!!

Joe lfc

Pep Guardiola deserves credit not brickbats

I love football, I love football supporters from everywhere and there’s nothing more I like better than sitting having a drink and discussing our different opinions, our different teams and our individual memories and dreams. Unfortunately, some opinions are so tainted by an unfathomable hatred and littered with bile, guy’s it’s a game.

What’s amused me today is the different opinions and takes on the Arsenal/City game and the comparison to the Liverpool/Arsenal game. City and Pep are being called out for their seemingly “park the bus” attitude. This on a ground where last season they were comprehensively outplayed and beaten, but for an injury time equaliser, they would have left with all three points rather than one.

Arsenal fans are the main contributors to this criticism, the same fans who claimed that but for a Szboszlai “worldie”, they would have left Anfield with a creditable, praiseworthy draw and may even have found a winner and therefore the criticism of Arteta’s team selection was unfair.

Obviously this is only MY opinion but City’s game plan was centered around Pep’s clear understanding of Arsenal’s weaknesses, no matter how small. He correctly anticipated Arteta’s team and identified a lack of creativity, he anticipated that Arsenal would dominate possession resulting in a high line from their defence and that Haaland and Doku are both far quicker than the personnel involved. The sight of Gabriel giving up when chasing Haaland summed this up perfectly, shades of Harry Maguire from the Manchester Derby although Maguire did try harder.

Despite it being very early in the season, this did have the feel of a “must not lose” game for City and they didn’t. Pep deserves credit for this rather than the brickbats of “he’s never done this before”, Arne Slot did something not dissimilar at the Etihad last season, came away with a win and was rightly hailed.

As I said, the differing opinions are what makes the game for a “normal” supporter.

Howard (hope he tries the same at Anfield) Jones

Why is the Mikel Arteta bar higher than any other?

I thought I’d wait for the first Arsenal v City mailbox before writing because it was so obvious what the gist would be. People listen to what high-profile pundits say and repeat, or go on social media and see what fans are bantering each other about and repeat without ever considering if the opinion bears out reality.

So the big thing stopping Arsenal being champions is their infamous over celebrating again and how this small detail shows they lack the mentality to be champions. Where were these real mentality monsters who should be grabbing the ball from the back of the net like City and Liverpool do? Except if you didn’t just parrot what others say you’d see Zubimendi in the net fighting City players for the ball and doing exactly what you said Arsenal should have done. The ball then sits on the centre spot whilst we go through about a minute of VAR checks for something we call saw was onside from the first reply. So the game can’t be started any quicker. I also recall a certain last-minute equaliser City scored v Arsenal last year where Haaland got the ball but instead of running back to the centre spot decided to bounce it of Gabriel’s head.

Criticism of Arteta’s selection or tactics are valid opinion but be consistent. He’s not perfect, everyone can see that, he makes mistakes like every other manager but does a huge amount right. You can’t hammer the guy for everything and not do the same to clubs and managers when they play the same way or make the same mistake. When it comes to Arteta and Arsenal everyone talks in black and white, there is no room for discussions and context or balance, and certainly no room for reflecting that you may be a tad inconsistent having said the opposite for other top teams and managers.

Essentially any discussion on Arteta this season is pointless because too many fans and pundits have made their mind up. They know what they think and will ignore anything that contradicts that but go to town any time they feel their predetermined view is backed up. It is lose lose for the guy.

In people’s eyes there are two outcomes for Arsenal

1) don’t win the title – utter failures, sack Arteta, and a hole load of told you sos

2) win the title – done despite Arteta or he finally changed his ways, I was right again

The discussion through the season in both of these scenarios will be the same, one of scathing criticism through every game. Any win is given no credit because its what they have to do, any dropped points is a disaster on an epic scale – the final outcome a mere side note to the 9 months of killing the guy.

The goals posts shift for Arteta more than any other manager, the bar he has to clear is higher than any other manager. The guy has an unprecedented record against the big 6, losing his first game in 20+ v Liverpool but he’s told he HAS to win against his rivals. The guy with the best record against the big 6 is told his approach to big 6 games is awful.

How many times have we heard pundits (Scholes and Neville love this one) tell Arteta has MUST win away at his main rival if he wants to win the league – was this uttered once yesterday for Pep? Or are we saying because Pep is a serial (financially doped) winner so he can’t be questioned, same for Slot now hes won? How on earth did Pep escape last season with less criticism than Arteta – shouldn’t the expectations be higher for Pep – been there done it, far more experienced etc

People might not like it but key injuries will decide the title. I think the big 3 are very close. Last year Liverpool’s best 11 were available virtually every game – 392 of the possible 418 cumulative games available. Arsenal and City had massive injury crisis. When Liverpool had their injury crisis seasons in 20/21 and 22/23 they finished under 70 points both times. Whoever keeps their best 11 fit will win the title. If they all keep their best 11 fit then Liverpool will likely win it. If all 3 have really bad injury crisis then I think Arsenal win it because I think if you take the best 4-5 players out of each team Arsenal have better cover.

The big thing Arsenal lack compared to the other 2 is a killer, a player with Haaland/Salah inevitability who wins games on their own with individual moments. If you put Haaland in Arsenal’s team they could arguably have won the last 3 prem titles, Arteta wouldn’t have done anything different as a manager he’d simply have had a guy who wins him games by scoring 30+ goals every season. I think we put far too much stock in the manager being fully responsible good and bad for every result – of course they are important but a very talented player can make a manager look pretty good!

This may seem like a passionate defence of Arteta, it is but only in him getting a fair trial.

Finally, Can we agree that Bernardo Silva is one of the most unlikeable players in the league? If we went back to the ‘letter of the law’ and ‘gave the ref no choice’ standards that were championed and defended at the start of last season then Bernardo deserved to be sent off for a 2nd yellow for simulation and trying to deceive the referee – so do we want letter of the law or common sense? Bernardo also moaning about the fixtures being unfair as City had to play Thursday night – you might want to go and look at last seasons fixtures before the City v Arsenal game at The Etihad Bernardo. Also, a penny for Rodri’s thoughts on negative football that he scorns opponents for at any opportunity he can after Pep’s 8-2-0 formation?

Rich, AFC

…I find it fascinating how often fans of rival clubs think they get to set the standards for Arteta & Arsenal.

Every Arsenal fan (besides the one that always gets published with a warning) probably wants their club to win shiny things this season, but there’s a healthy contingent that actually enjoys liking the manager, liking the players he’s convinced to join the club, and being competitive.

If this footy fandom thing was only about winning, there’d be around 8 teams in existence. Talk all you want about “mentality” and whatever synonyms you can find in a thesaurus, but there’s more to football than winning – even if winning is the point of every competition.

If you’re a rival fan obsessed with Mikel Arteta’s job security, then I suspect you’re just bored by your own team. Surely there’s enough drama at Old Trafford and Anfield to entertain you nosy folks? I could be wrong but I struggle to recall so much commentary on any other managers by rival fans.

Mind your business and we’ll see how things pan out in May.

Deen (AFC, USA)

Where is the Man Utd credit?

So, following an utterly abysmal start to the season, Manchester United manage to somehow engineer a fully-deserved, if somewhat nervy, win against a half decent Chelsea side. Those rare Man United victories obviously present the good people at Football 365 with a journalistic problem: How to maintain the strict “always ridicule Manchester United at all costs”-policy, when United have won? In “16 Conclusions” you went for the tried-and-tested ‘the opponent was shit”-formula to avoid giving United any sort of credit. It works, but the approach is a bit tired after all these years.

Fortunately, the “Winners & Losers” section presented a much more creative solution to the problem: Give credit to the previous manager, and thus avoid having to deal with even the smallest United success. By taking the proverbial piss. Ingenious.

Henrik

Rare credit

‘“Landing a job which could not have been more plum if it came with its own candlestick and billiard room’.

Absolutely fantastic that from Matt Stead, I will use it forever.

Mike Bean

When will Aston Villa get a break?

When it is announced that Villa’s wages to turnover is below 80%, will all the articles slating us stop?

Paul