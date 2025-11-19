Caleb Yirenkyi is seen as one for the future at Arsenal

Arsenal have a plan for a Ghanaian midfielder likened to Michael Essien, but a Premier League rival also wants to sign the 19-year-old, per a report.

The Gunners have some of the best midfield options in Europe at the moment. Declan Rice is one of the very best in the world, Martin Zubimendi has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, Eberechi Eze is very capable in midfield and the front line, while they also have the options of stars Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino.

But there is a sense at a lot of big clubs that they need to look to the future rather than just signing players who can contribute now.

That is the thought as they track 19-year-old Ghana midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi. Likened in the media to former Chelsea star Essien, the midfielder is said to be viewed as ‘one for the future’ at the Emirates, per the Daily Mail.

Whether or not that means they pursue him immediately remains to be seen, but if they don’t, they could risk seeing him move to another Premier League club.

Indeed, Bournemouth are said to be exploring a move for Yirenkyi, and as one of the clubs most well known for turning unpolished gems into genuine talents, a move there could certainly appeal.

The midfielder currently plays at Nordsjaelland, where in 14 Superliga games this season he’s scored once and assisted twice.

His assistant manager is Essien, and the links between the two are evident given their club link, the fact both are Ghanaian, their position and their style.

Yirenkyi has previously revealed how much of a help it is to have the former Chelsea man around.

He said: “He can coach, impact everyone and anyone. He is very important for us. We learn a lot from him. The team is very grateful to have such a guy. He is very good to everyone and the way he carries himself, I think is very nice that we learn a lot from him.”

If and when he follows in the footsteps of Essien and makes a move to the Premier League remains to be seen.

If that is to be the case, it’s reported it will take an offer in the region of £20million to prise Yirenkyi away from his current club.

