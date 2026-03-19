It has been revealed that Dutch giants Ajax tried and failed to sign talented teenager Max Dowman from Arsenal.

The 16-year-old is coming off a huge star-making performance against Everton, with the midfielder inspiring Arsenal‘s 2-0 win over David Moyes’ side last weekend.

Dowman‘s superb cross opened Everton’s defence for Arsenal’s opener before he clinched the victory with a sensational solo goal after fending off a couple of challenges and sprinting the whole length of the pitch.

The teenager has a big future ahead of him, and Arteta has explained why he thinks the youngster can inspire his teammates to achieve great things this season.

“It’s very inspiring when you see someone, almost naive, making decisions and flowing and careless playing in that manner, in that context. It’s great,” Arteta said of Dowman.

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“And I think probably our players realised as well. It’s a good example, playing with that flow and enthusiasm is actually very beneficial for the team.

“I didn’t expect that kind of goal, that’s for sure, but his attitude and his decision making, yes. If not, I wouldn’t have made the decision to play him. But then to be that precise and deliver the moment that he delivered, that’s something difficult to imagine.”

Interestingly, Dowman could have been playing at Ajax if his progression had been handled differently, with Ronald de Boer, the club’s academy coach, revealing that an agent recommended the Arsenal star to him in 2024.

“The funny thing is, a year and a half ago, an agent sent me a video about this player. ‘Ronald, you have to watch this. He is such a great player and really something for Ajax. A true Ajax player,” De Boer said on Ziggo Sport.

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De Boer also revealed Ajax’s honest response after the Dowman signing was recommended to them.

He added: “They said: ‘We are already working on that, but he is almost impossible to get.’ He was already so good back then.”

Arteta has also shed light on how he plans to protect Dowman in the coming months and years.

“I think they have to cook at the optimal speed in relation to what they need and what they demand,” Arteta added.

“He is knocking on the door at 16, saying ‘I am good enough and I can impact this team whenever it is needed.’ And he is doing it when he is playing.

“We just need to bring the temperature down and understand what is the best thing for this boy at his age.

“He’s doing something phenomenal. We all know that. Let’s keep it down a little bit and respect his nature to do what he has to do, which I’m sure is going to be something really good.”

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