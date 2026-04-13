Cristhian Mosquera comes off the bench during a Premier League match.

Arsenal central defender Cristhian Mosquera is ready to leave in the summer transfer window, with Everton among the clubs keen on a loan deal, according to a report.

Mosquera joined Arsenal from Valencia in the summer of 2025 for £13million and signed a contract until 2030, with the option for a further year.

During his time at Valencia, the 21-year-old established himself as one of the best young centre-backs in LaLiga.

Mosquera, who made 90 appearances in all competitions for Valencia, is able to play as a centre-back and as a right-back.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta said about Mosquera following his arrival at the Emirates Stadium: “We’re very happy and excited to have signed a hugely talented young player in Cristhian Mosquera.

“We identified Cristhian as one of the strongest young defenders in European football, and he is an important signing for our future.

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“Cristhian is a versatile defender who will strengthen our squad. We cannot wait to see him playing for us. Together with everyone at the club, we warmly welcome Cristhian and his family to Arsenal.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta noted at the time: “We’re delighted to welcome Cristhian to Arsenal.

“As a 21-year-old defender, Cristhian has already performed consistently well with significant experience in La Liga. He is an intelligent player with good pace, who can play centrally and on both sides.

“He is a young player with exciting talent and enormous potential, who will fit well into our squad as we continue to prepare for next season.

“Cristhian adds good quality to our squad, and we look forward to working with him and making him feel at home with us.”

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Mosquera, though, has failed to establish himself as a regular in the starting line-up at Arsenal, despite making 27 appearances for the north London club this season.

The Spain international has made only six starts in the Premier League and just four starts in the Champions League for Arsenal in the 2025/26 campaign.

According to Sports Boom, Mosquera is ‘ready to leave Arsenal on loan’ in the summer of 2026.

With Gabriel and William Saliba ahead of him in the pecking order at Arsenal, Mosquera is willing to move to another club on a loan deal to get regular playing time.

Everton are among the ‘very serious contenders’ for the Spanish youngster and are leading the race for his signature on a loan deal.

Atalanta, Napoli, Benfica, Bournemouth, AS Monaco and Marseille are also keeping tabs on the former Valencia star, it has been claimed

While Arsenal view Mosquera as a major player for the future and do not want to sell him, the Premier League leaders will reportedly demand €45-50million (up to £43.5m) for the defender should a club want to sign him on a permanent deal.

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