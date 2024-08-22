Arsenal, Everton could be set for stunning ‘swap deal’ as striker’s agent wants him to join Gunners

Arsenal could set to complete a swap deal for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Eddie Nketiah going in the other direction, according to a former Premier League CEO.

The Gunners are looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window after Gabriel Jesus and Nketiah only scored a disappointing nine Premier League goals between themselves last season.

Kai Havertz, who started the season in midfield, ended up being the most prolific striker for Arsenal last term, knocking in 13 Premier League goals.

Many pundits and former players put their failure to win the Premier League down to a lack of a clinical centre-forward, with Arsenal missing out on the title by two points.

Arsenal have previously been linked with Calvert-Lewin at Everton and now former Toffees CEO Keith Wyness reckons a swap deal for Nketiah – who has reported interest from Nottingham Forest – could be on this summer.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Still, Calvert-Lewin’s future is yet to be decided. Eddie Nketiah could be coming as a replacement, and it could even be some kind of swap deal. It could work.

“I do expect some movement for Everton up front. They need to refresh things after the first season. There could be a couple of things yet to drop before the deadline.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Nketiah has agreed terms with Nottingham Forest and that the Premier League side are “confident” they will seal a transfer soon.

Romano wrote on X: “Eddie Nketiah has just agreed on personal terms with Nottingham Forest as talks are advancing to final stages with Arsenal. #NFFC confident to get it done soon. Feyenoord rejected €26m plus add-ons for Santiago Giménez also offered today.”

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is another striker linked with a transfer to Arsenal this summer and now former West Ham boss Alan Pardew has claimed the England international’s agent wants his client to move to the Emirates Stadium.

“Let me tell you. I know Toney’s agent personally and I think he would like the boy to go to Arsenal. There you go, there’s a bit of insight,” Pardew said on talkSPORT.

“I know that he thought that might be a good fit for the boy when I had a discussion.”

On the potential best fit for Toney this summer, Pardeew added: “I think of all the top clubs, the one that stands out for me in Manchester United. I think that might be the club that have got the finance and the room to take him.

“They’ve got a young striker, they need someone with experience and I think that could be the place.”