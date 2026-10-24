Paul Merson names Arsenal’s best player v Everton and reacts to Viktor Gyokeres display – ‘the one for me’

Paul Merson has raved about Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard and has given his verdict on the performance of Viktor Gyokeres against Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ezri Konsa put the defending Premier League champions in the lead after just seven minutes, with Gabriel Magalhaes adding a second midway through the second half.

Sweden international striker Gyokeres provided the assist for Konza’s goal, while Ben White gave the assist for Gabriel.

Arsenal are now on 21 points from eight matches, level on points with Manchester City, who lost 2-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League earlier on Saturday.

Paul Merson wowed by Martin Odegaard

Former Arsenal star Merson was following the match for Sky Sports, and he felt that Odegaard was the best player on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

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Odegaard started the match for the Gunners and played for the entire 90 minutes.

The Norway international attacking midfielder took five shots, of which one was on target, created two chances.

Merson said about Odegaard on Sky Sports News (5:27pm, October 24, 2026): “I thought Odegaard was outstanding.

“I think if you had to pick someone, for me, he…

“He just ticks it all over, he is so comfortable, he has got a nice left foot, he is just a nice, nice player.

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“When he is in the mood, and he has been in the mood this season, his confidence has been high; he has been the one for me.”

Paul Merson not impressed with Viktor Gyokeres

While Merson was impressed with the display produced by Odegaard, the Sky Sports pundit did not think that Gyokeres did well against Everton.

The Sweden international striker led the line for Arsenal in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Gyokeres came off after 68 minutes for Kai Havertz, having had no shots at all, although he did create three chances.

When asked about Gyokeres’s performance, the pundit noted: “For me, I think, first of all, he is right.

“Hold the ball, control it, set it back and off you go.

“It’s like it’s a fight.

“And it was hard today.

“He was playing against Tarkowski, who wants that kind of player.

“He doesn’t want to play, Tarkowski doesn’t want to play against a Joao Pedro, who is going to drift in and bring him in.”

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